Williamson County Emergency Management Provides Map of Closed or Impacted Roads

Williamson County Emergency Management has an up-to-date map of closed or impacted roadways on its website: https://tn-williamsoncountyops.civicplus.com/261/Current-Emergency-Information

You can also check our Traffic Page for local traffic conditions if you have to be out this evening.

Note: The road closure map will be updated as needed to display road closures. As roads reopen, they will be pulled off of the map.

You can find Williamson County Emergency Management on Twitter – @WCTNEMA or on Facebook for further information.

