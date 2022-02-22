Today’s Top Stories: February 22, 2022

Andrea Hinds
1883
photo from 1883 Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 22, 2022.

Mojos Tacos
photo from Mojos Taco Facebook

116 Local Places to Celebrate National Margarita Day

Today, Feb 22, is National Margarita Day! When it comes to a margarita, it’s consistently been named one of the most popular cocktails. Read More

Pita Way
photo by Donna Vissman

2Mediterranean Eatery Pita Way to Open in Franklin

Mediterranean restaurant, Pita Way, will open next to Dunkin at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin. Read More.

1883
photo from 1883 Facebook

35 Things to Know About TV Series ‘1883’

The TV series “1883” is the prequel to the popular series “Yellowstone”. Read More

Jimmy Fallon
photo by kristen drum

4Jimmy Fallon Makes Surprise Visit to Two Nashville Venues

Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More.

Willie Nelson
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

5Willie Nelson Bringing Tour to Franklin

Iconic performer Willie Nelson will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 6th. Read More

