Today’s Top Stories: February 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 22, 2022.
photo from Mojos Taco Facebook
Today, Feb 22, is National Margarita Day! When it comes to a margarita, it’s consistently been named one of the most popular cocktails. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Mediterranean restaurant, Pita Way, will open next to Dunkin at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin. Read More.
photo from 1883 Facebook
The TV series “1883” is the prequel to the popular series “Yellowstone”. Read More
photo by kristen drum
Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More.
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater
Iconic performer Willie Nelson will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 6th. Read More