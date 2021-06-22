Williamson County Company Becomes Opening Day Sponsor for Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix proudly announces Wesley Financial Group will serve as presenting sponsor for the Grand Prix’ opening day Friday, August 6.

The Wesley Financial Group Freedom Friday concert will honor members of the military, police, fire, first responders, and frontline heroes. That night’s Freedom Friday Tribute Concert: Music City’s Best Honor All Those Who Serve and Protect will feature special guest appearances by several of Nashville’s top artists, including Brooks & Dunn, Jamey Johnson, Tyler Farr and Vince Neil. Aside from providing thousands of tickets to members of those groups, that night’s concert will bring awareness to military charities, including the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

“Wesley Financial Group is proud to be a part of one of Nashville’s first big events since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chuck McDowell, founder and CEO. “We are especially excited to be able to honor our military and first responders and provide tickets to those who protect us every day. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a landmark event for our city and we look forward to being a part of it.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Wesley Financial Group to honor the frontline heroes who serve and protect us on a daily basis – and excited to announce our Freedom Friday line-up,” said Matt Crews, CEO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “Our hope is this performance shows a small token of appreciation to those in the service that work so hard to allow us to live lives of freedom – and enjoy events like this year’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.”

The three-day international festival of speed and sound August 6-8, 2021 offers something for everyone. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17- mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences, and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.

For more information on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix visit musiccitygp.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. Ticket packages are on sale now. Fans can purchase Big Machine Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.

About Wesley Financial Group:

Since its founding in 2011, WFG has helped more than 15,000 families free themselves of more than $243 million in timeshare mortgage debt. The company has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve a client of their timeshare before they are accepted. Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials which the company constantly receives. Visit www.wesleyfinancialgroup.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.