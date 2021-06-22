Photo of the Day: June 22, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of nine Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies who recently received their badges and certificates at the Historic Courthouse during graduation from the WCSO Detention Training Academy. The WCSO is one of only six agencies in Tennessee certified to have its own training academy.

Sheriff Dusty Rhoades and Chief Deputy Mark Elrod welcomed the new class of deputies to the WCSO.

