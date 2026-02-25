Whiskey Warmer Returns for 2026 with All Inclusive Experience

Whiskey Warmer Food & Whiskey Festival returns, celebrating its 11th year on

March 28, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Franklin. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Westhaven Skube Swim Center (4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin), this year’s festival marks a major evolution for the event, transitioning to a fully All-Inclusive format that pairs world-class distillers with top culinary talent from Franklin and Nashville. Whiskey Warmer has become a staple for aficionados and the “whiskey-curious” alike. This year, the festival is raising the bar with several brand-new features designed to create a more immersive guest

experience:

●The All-Inclusive Ticket: In a move to provide maximum value and enjoyment, every ticket now includes unlimited whiskey tastings, signature whiskey cocktail samples, and chef-curated bites.

●Chef-Curated Bites & Pairings: Moving beyond standard festival fare, local culinary

icons—including Etch, Oak Steakhouse, Urban Grub, and Two Ten Jack—will serve

whiskey-inspired tastings specifically crafted to complement the bold notes of the featured spirits.

●Mixology Showcase: A new dedicated showcase will feature expert local mixologists crafting

sample-size signature cocktails, proving the versatility of whiskey as a premier cocktail base.

●The Wine Garden: For guests seeking variety, the Wine Garden offers a curated selection of

tastings alongside the whiskey offerings.

●Rare Bottle Auction & Education: Guests can participate in a Rare Bottle Auction and attend whiskey education demos to deepen their knowledge of bourbon, scotch, and rye.

“Whiskey Warmer has always been about celebrating the craft of distilling, but for our 11th year, we wanted to create a true ‘pairing’ experience,” said Lynsie Shackelford. “By bringing together the best chefs in the region and introducing an all-inclusive model, we’re ensuring that every guest can explore new flavors and enjoy the very best of our local food and drink scene.”

In addition to the tastings, attendees will enjoy live music by South Margin, a cigar lounge hosted by Franklin Cigar, and a variety of fun surprises. True to its mission of community support, the 2026 Whiskey Warmer benefits The Westhaven Foundation, an organization dedicated to building and enriching civic life

and philanthropy throughout Williamson County.

Ticket Information:

●All-Inclusive Pass: $99 (Includes unlimited tastings, food, and a commemorative glass)

●Party Pack: $85 per ticket (For groups of 4 or more)

●Door Tickets: $125 (If available; limited quantity)

Tickets are available now at whiskeywarmer.com. This is a strictly 21+ event. Attendees must present a physical ID for entry.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email