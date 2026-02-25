Photo of the Day: February 25, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On February 9, Williamson Health officially launched its Hospital Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship Program with a signing day ceremony for its first apprentice, Marisa Gray. The hands-on program—registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and the first of its kind in Williamson County—aims to prepare the next generation of pharmacy technicians.

