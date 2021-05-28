What is Biodiversity and Why it Matters

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life in an environment, whether that’s a specific ecosystem or the entire, beautiful planet Earth. And on May 22, 2021, the 15th International Biodiversity Day was celebrated. International days such as this are intended to unite people in a common goal and educate us on the importance of issues such as biological diversity.

For biodiversity to thrive globally, we must all act locally. So let’s bring it a little closer to home and look at biodiversity in Tennessee, why it matters, and what we can do.

Biodiversity in Tennessee

Tennessee is a pretty impressive state, ecologically speaking. It boasts rainforests, plains, plateaus, river valleys and more. (Did you know the Great Smoky Mountains are actually a rainforest?) Middle Tennessee itself is primarily comprised of a highland rim that surrounds a central basin, home to some of the richest agricultural land in the state. Reelfoot Lake in the western part of the state is just one example of the swampy, deciduous forests in the Mississippi River Bottomlands. And Reelfoot is one of the few bald eagle nesting areas in the state.

Why Biodiversity Matters

The variety of ecosystems also means Tennessee is home to a wide spectrum of plant, animal and marine life. Humans are nothing without the natural world in which we live. The plants and animals feed us, many medical remedies are either found in nature or inspired and derived from nature.

We’ve heard so much in the past several years about the decline of bees. Bees are responsible for pollinating approximately one-sixth of the flowering plants across the globe and around 400 different agricultural plants. That means Tennesseans heavily rely on these hard-working insects. In addition to helping with our food supply and beautifying the state, they act as a link in the food chain for other animals.

A healthy ecosystem means healthier humans. The health of water bodies, such as rivers and lakes, which supply our homes and businesses, is also critical. What goes into the lakes, reservoirs, creeks, rivers and storm drains impacts our water supply. Yes, there are treatment plants to keep us safe and protected. But the water still has to come from somewhere.

Protecting Our Biodiversity

There are a few ways to encourage healthy biodiversity in your area. Some are so simple while others may require a bit more effort. But all of them are important and will benefit you, not just nature.

Don’t litter. It leaches into the ground and water, injures animals and is easy not to do.

It leaches into the ground and water, injures animals and is easy not to do. Conserve water. Wasting water is a drain on the ecosystem. Turn the sink off when you’re brushing your teeth or washing dishes. Take short showers instead of very full baths. Little things like these matter.

Wasting water is a drain on the ecosystem. Turn the sink off when you’re brushing your teeth or washing dishes. Take short showers instead of very full baths. Little things like these matter. Prevent erosion. Planting native trees, shrubs and ground covering plants can help control erosion, which can improve the soil quality and reduce flooding.

Planting native trees, shrubs and ground covering plants can help control erosion, which can improve the soil quality and reduce flooding. Add rain gardens and wildflowers. Not only are they beautiful, but they help attract bees and give the rain a dedicated place to go instead of destroying your yard.

Not only are they beautiful, but they help attract bees and give the rain a dedicated place to go instead of destroying your yard. Call Envirobinz. Using Envirobinz trash bin cleaning service eliminates the need for soap and chemicals when cleaning your trash bin, and keeps waste water from entering the water systems.

Celebrate biodiversity every day in Tennessee. Do your part and see the ecosystems flourish. Choosing a partner like Envirobinz will help you reduce your water usage, keep your outdoor trash bin clean, and prevent pollution to stormwater runoff that flows back into our water source. Envirobinz is a family-owned and operated business. Contact us at 615-368-3999 or [email protected] for a quote.

Have a question for Envirobinz Trash Bin Cleaning Services? Fill out the form below:

<br />

