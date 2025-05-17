Weather 5-17-18-2025 Scattered Storms- Eye on Tuesday

By
Clark Shelton
-
Scattered strong storms are possible Sunday. We are watching Tuesday with much concern for severe weather. We will update timing and severity as we know more. But, there is a high chance of severe weather. After that we will see milder temperatures and will dry out.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday
A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleOBITUARY: Susan Nasser Rayburn
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here