WCS Students Outrun Competition at Cross-Country State Championship

Williamson County Schools student-athletes outpaced the competition and returned from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Cross-Country State Championships November 4-5 with team and individual State titles.

For the second year in a row, the Brentwood High girls team placed first in the Class AAA girls division. The team, coached by Rob Pautienus, includes Kylie Adams, Tatum Avrit, Sydney Babb, Lola Baker, Ruby Baker, Taylor Blandford, Olivia Bratcher, Aria Burton, Skyler Callaway, Rachel Clark, Brooke Cole, Carly Conte, Catherine Conte, Lydia Cromwell, Ava Doyle, Althea English, Annie Grimes, Landry Hannan, Rachel Haws, Kyndal Hazen, Jasmine Jordan-Lake, Clara Beth Lee, Marisa Maas, Syndey Manchester, Sadie Mangelsdorf, Sara McClung, Sarah Morgan Miller, Kiley O’Shaughnessy, Hailey Parker, Cari Pautienus, Lydia Perrigo, Klara Schaller, Maisy Shake, Dailey Shake, Scarlett Spender, Annmarie Stallman, Peyton Strauss, Emerson Symonds, Julia Tatum, Caroline Thacker, Brook Tyll, Claire VanDyke and Sasha Villaruz.

“We are so proud of the girls cross-country team winning back-to-back State championships,” said Pautienus. “The girls worked hard all season to perform well at State. From top to bottom, they stepped it up when needed each week, resulting in an undefeated season. The team only loses one senior off varsity this year, so we are excited about the prospects of a great season next year as the team continues to strengthen and improve.”

The Independence High and Ravenwood High girls cross-country teams placed third and tenth in the Class AAA girls division, respectively. In the individual 5k race, Independence High’s Jaynie Halterman placed fifth; Brentwood High’s Lydia Cromwell placed sixth; and Nolensville High’s Searcy Mooney placed ninth.

In the Class AAA boys division, Ravenwood High’s Miles Ramer won the State title in the individual 5k race. Brentwood High’s Brody Chapman placed fifth, and his teammate Callahan Fielder placed eighth.

“Miles’ win was just amazing for so many reasons,” said RHS cross-country coach Pete Mueller. “He didn’t race much at all last fall as he was battling injuries, and he was dealing with another soft tissue injury after an outstanding track season in the spring. He rode the bike for hours a day over the summer, working on his leg strength and cardio, and that work paid off over the course of the season. Even though he’s young, he races like a grizzled veteran. If you know Miles, you know that he’s a great young man. He’s always smiling, genuinely humble and hard-working. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

In the Class AAA boys team competition, Brentwood High took third place; Franklin High took seventh; and Ravenwood High took eighth place.

In the Class A-AA division, the girls Page High team placed fourth in the team race. In the girls individual race, Page High’s Sophia Boutros earned fourth place, and her teammate Gabrielle Boutros placed eighth. The boys Page High team also finished within the Top 10 of its team division, ending the day with an eighth place finish.