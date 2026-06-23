Martha (Marty) Lynn Dieterle, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, sister-in law, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 30 at the age of 78.

Marty was born on February 10, 1948, in Newark, New Jersey, to Rudolph and Gunda Kantenwien. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1968 and went on to build a successful 45-year career as an X-ray technician, serving communities in both Rockaway, New Jersey, and Franklin, Tennessee.

Marty lived a life defined by compassion, with a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome, valued, and cared for. Her gentle spirit, warm smile, and selfless heart touched the lives of all who knew her. Above all else, Marty cherished her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who offered unwavering love, guidance, and support throughout their lives. Her home was a place of comfort, laughter, and togetherness, where family and friends always found an open door, a warm meal, and a sense of belonging.

As an active member and volunteer of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Marty faithfully served her congregation and community for 37 years. She found joy in life’s simple moments and had a special gift for brightening the lives of others. Her generosity extended far beyond her family, leaving a lasting impact on her church, her community, and the many people blessed to know her.

Marty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Alan George Dieterle; her daughters, Pamela King (Shane) and Patricia Ellis; her grandchildren, Caitlyn Ellis, Olivia Ellis, Emma King, and Ian King; and many other relatives and dear friends who will miss her deeply. Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we find comfort in the countless memories Marty gave us and in the love she shared so freely. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and unconditional love will continue to live on in all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A celebration of Marty’s life will be held on Saturday, July 18, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to honor Marty’s memory do so with memorial contributions to either St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association.

Marty will be forever loved and remembered through the warmth she shared, the lives she touched, and the family she cherished so deeply.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.