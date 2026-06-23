Norman Bentlee Potts, 17, a resident of Williamsport, TN, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2026, in Bedford County, TN, doing what he loved.

A visitation for Bentlee will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born on October 17, 2008, in Columbia, TN, Bentlee was the beloved son of Ashlee Howell and Norman Anthony “Bubba” Potts and the cherished stepson of Noah Howell.

Bentlee was preparing to begin his senior year at Santa Fe High School, where he had proudly participated in cross country for several years. He had a passion for sports, especially football, and enjoyed following and participating in a variety of athletic activities.

Bentlee lived life with enthusiasm and a love for adventure. He was an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed riding mini bikes, racing at Duck River Raceway, and working on anything with an engine. His favorite driver was Kyle Bronson #40, who raced Dirt Late Models. Whether tinkering with motors or spending time outdoors, he was happiest doing the things he loved most. Bentlee also had a deep appreciation for country music, and Hank Williams Jr. was his favorite artist.

More than anything, Bentlee will be remembered for the joy he brought to those around him, his love for family and friends, and the many memories he created during his young life.

In addition to his parents and stepfather, he is survived by his sister, Mayce Potts; maternal grandmother, Rhonda Dale; paternal grandfather, Charles Anthony “Tony” Potts; special cousins and best friends, Austin Potts and Kodie Jentink; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and hero, Michael “PawPaw” Dale, and his paternal grandmother, Linda Potts.

Though his time on earth was far too brief, Bentlee’s spirit, laughter, and love for life will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

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This obituary was published by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.