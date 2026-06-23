Mellow Mushroom Debuts Limited-Time Greek Feta Rollz

Mellow Mushroom is rolling out limited-time-only Greek Feta Rollz, available now through August 31. More Eat & Drink News

Baked with Mellow’s distinctive dough, stuffed with melty mozzarella, spinach, Roma tomatoes & sheep’s milk feta and sprinkled with parmesan & chives, the new Greek Feta Rollz bring a tangy taste of the Mediterranean to every bite.

Mellow Mushroom’s fan-favorite dough is used not only for their pizzas but also in many of their mouth-watering recipes, from pretzel bites to Mellow Rollz – Mellow’s version of a pizza roll with an elevated twist.

“Rollz have been a big hit since we first introduced them last year, and we leaned into creating a bright and zesty variation for summer,” says Chef Dave Woolley, head of culinary at Mellow Mushroom. “These come with a Greek twist from creamy feta cheese and fresh spinach.”