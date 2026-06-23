Spring Hill Chinese Restaurant Scores 62 on Routine Health Inspection

Golden Buffet, located at 5228 Main St in Spring Hill, received a score of 62 during a routine inspection conducted June 18, 2026, by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more local health inspection scores!
Establishment: Golden Buffet
Location: 5228 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Inspection Date: June 18, 2026
Inspection Score: 62
A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days to verify that all critical violations have been corrected. Education sheets were emailed to the owner and staff for review.
Violations Found
- No thermometer in WIC; no thermometers found in coolers
- Unlabeled spices in clear containers stored above prep cooler
- Live cockroach seen in kitchen area next to dish machine
- Employee drink with no lid stored next to green beans being prepared
- Dirty wet wiping cloths stored on prep surfaces throughout kitchen
- Ice scoop handle stored down in ice bin
- Clean utensils stored on dirty cardboard under prep table; clean utensils stored in bins with old food debris next to dish machine; cups wet nesting at server station
- Dirty cardboard lining shelves; not a cleanable surface
- Shelves dirty under prep tables and cook line with old food
- Employee restroom dirty; men’s restroom walls dirty
- Kitchen floors and walls dirty with old food
Critical Violations
- Multiple critical violations and tasks/duties not being performed by PIC; educated on site, follow-up in 10 days
- No soap at handwashing sink in kitchen area; no way to wash hands — COS, PIC added soap
- No soap at handwashing sink next to cook line; no handwashing signs in restrooms — COS
- Bucket of potatoes stored on floor with no lid; raw chicken stored above produce in WIC — COS, follow-up in 10 days
- Several items of cooked chicken in RIC not date marked; PIC educated on date marking
- Cigarettes stored above prep surface; unlabeled chemical in spray bottle next to cook line — PIC corrected on site
Recent Inspection Scores
- June 18, 2026 | Routine | 62
- November 21, 2025 | Follow-Up | 96
- November 21, 2025 | Routine | 91
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