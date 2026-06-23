Spring Hill Chinese Restaurant Scores 62 on Routine Health Inspection

Establishment: Golden Buffet

Location: 5228 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Inspection Date: June 18, 2026

Inspection Score: 62

A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days to verify that all critical violations have been corrected. Education sheets were emailed to the owner and staff for review.

Violations Found

No thermometer in WIC; no thermometers found in coolers

Unlabeled spices in clear containers stored above prep cooler

Live cockroach seen in kitchen area next to dish machine

Employee drink with no lid stored next to green beans being prepared

Dirty wet wiping cloths stored on prep surfaces throughout kitchen

Ice scoop handle stored down in ice bin

Clean utensils stored on dirty cardboard under prep table; clean utensils stored in bins with old food debris next to dish machine; cups wet nesting at server station

Dirty cardboard lining shelves; not a cleanable surface

Shelves dirty under prep tables and cook line with old food

Employee restroom dirty; men’s restroom walls dirty

Kitchen floors and walls dirty with old food

Critical Violations

Multiple critical violations and tasks/duties not being performed by PIC; educated on site, follow-up in 10 days

No soap at handwashing sink in kitchen area; no way to wash hands — COS, PIC added soap

No soap at handwashing sink next to cook line; no handwashing signs in restrooms — COS

Bucket of potatoes stored on floor with no lid; raw chicken stored above produce in WIC — COS, follow-up in 10 days

Several items of cooked chicken in RIC not date marked; PIC educated on date marking

Cigarettes stored above prep surface; unlabeled chemical in spray bottle next to cook line — PIC corrected on site

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