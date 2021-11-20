WCS Students Continue to Excel on ACT

Three more Williamson County high school students are continuing the tradition of excellence by earning perfect ACT composite scores.

Renaissance High’s Chase Fetherling scored a 36 composite on the exam administered in October.

“We use the phrase ‘We A.R.E. Renaissance’ to reflect the three character strengths we want to cultivate in our students: accountability, resiliency and empathy,” said RNHS Principal Dr. Brian Bass. “This achievement is a well-deserved testament of how Chase has exemplified and modeled those attributes throughout his four years at Renaissance.”

Brentwood High’s Alexander Wilson and Independence High’s Alexandra Hasamear also earned a 36 composite score on the October ACT exam. All three students were honored for their incredible accomplishments at the November 15 School Board meeting.