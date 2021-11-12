Two More WCS Students Ace the ACT

Not many high school students can say they earned a perfect composite score on the ACT, but two more WCS students are joining the elite few who can.

Centennial High’s Liam Smith scored a 36 composite on the college readiness exam administered in September.

“I am so excited for Liam on this accomplishment,” said CHS AP English Literature and Composition teacher Emily Harris. “While he’s clearly academically gifted, what sets Liam apart is how much he genuinely loves learning. He’s got a dynamic personality and adds a lot of fun and energy to our class. I feel lucky to be his teacher and can’t wait to see what he achieves in the future.”

Ravenwood High’s Lana Cartailler also earned a perfect composite score on the September ACT exam.

“Lana is an incredible student who works hard at everything she does,” said RHS history teacher Kendall McLeod. “She pays attention to the smallest details and wants to learn all she can. She is also exceptionally kind and considerate.”