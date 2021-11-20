Summit Stays Unbeaten and Moves on to the Semi-Finals

Summit vs. Ravenwood, November 19

Final Score: 48-28

The Spartans pulled away from Ravenwood late in the game as they continue their winning streak spanning from last season.

Brady Pierce gave life to this team catching 3 touchdowns, rushing for 1 and also snagging an interception sealing the game. Destin Wade reached 2 thousand yards rushing on the season in this game and brought. He connected with Pierce brilliantly and ran for 2 scores as well.

Keaten Wade showed why he is a serious contender for the Mr. Football award as he recorded 3 sacks and forced 2 fumbles. That brought his total up to 7 on the year. The Wade brothers really showed why they will be SEC athletes next season. To this point in the season Destin has 27 rushing touchdowns and 16 passing with only one interception.

Although Summit dominated this game Chris Parson showed why he is a Florida State commit. Parson lead the Raptors with 2 rushing and 2 passing touchdowns. He was able to connect with Blake Irwin and Lee Mollett. At one point in the first half this game was tied at 7-7 because of their work.

Closing out the game Dominick Hollis sprinted to the endzone for a 29 yard touchdown which really put this game out of reach for Ravenwood.

Summit will face Hendersonville next Friday evening which will put them only one game away from the state finals.