Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 1-5, 2021

Michael Carpenter
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipMap
$7,196,588Plc Business Park Sec 2209 Powell PlBrentwood37027Map
$2,415,506Witherspoon Sec69265 Berwyn CtBrentwood37027Map
$2,038,000Witherspoon Sec39201 Bradbury CtBrentwood37027Map
$1,584,405Traditions Sec41866 Traditions CirBrentwood37027Map
$1,500,000Cambridge Hills Sec 26101 Wendover GlenBrentwood37027Map
$1,453,128Traditions Sec31918 Parade DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,452,000Tuscany Hills Sec 51739 Ravello WayBrentwood37027Map
$1,410,000Belle Rive6101 Belle Rive DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,300,000Hunterwood Sec 3-c1004 Lucas CtBrentwood37027Map
$1,200,000Raintree Forest So Sec 149454 Waterfall RdBrentwood37027Map

