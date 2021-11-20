Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 1-5, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zip Map $7,196,588 Plc Business Park Sec 2 209 Powell Pl Brentwood 37027 Map $2,415,506 Witherspoon Sec6 9265 Berwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 Map $2,038,000 Witherspoon Sec3 9201 Bradbury Ct Brentwood 37027 Map $1,584,405 Traditions Sec4 1866 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 Map $1,500,000 Cambridge Hills Sec 2 6101 Wendover Glen Brentwood 37027 Map $1,453,128 Traditions Sec3 1918 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,452,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 5 1739 Ravello Way Brentwood 37027 Map $1,410,000 Belle Rive 6101 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,300,000 Hunterwood Sec 3-c 1004 Lucas Ct Brentwood 37027 Map $1,200,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 14 9454 Waterfall Rd Brentwood 37027 Map