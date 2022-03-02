WCS Graduation Dates Announced for Class of 2022

Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2022 will now take place between Thursday, May 26, and Sunday, May 29.
The Williamson County School Board voted to extend the graduation window at its February meeting to allow some schools to have their ceremony earlier than initially planned. The dates, times and locations for the events are listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact the individual school.
|
School
|
Date
|
Time
|
Location
|
Brentwood High
|
Saturday, May 28
|
1 p.m.
|
Lipscomb University Allen Arena
|
Centennial High
|
Friday, May 27
|
7 p.m.
|
CHS Football Stadium
|
Fairview High
|
Friday, May 27
|
7 p.m.
|
FVHS Football Stadium
|
Franklin High
|
Thursday, May 26
|
7 p.m.
|
FHS Football Stadium
|
Independence High
|
Thursday, May 26
|
7 p.m.
|
IHS Football Stadium
|
Nolensville High
|
Friday, May 27
|
7 p.m.
|
NHS Football Stadium
|
Page High
|
Friday, May 27
|
7 p.m.
|
PHS Football Stadium
|
Ravenwood High
|
Saturday, May 28
|
10 a.m.
|
Belmont University Curb Center
|
Renaissance High
|
Friday, May 27
|
5 p.m.
|
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
|
Summit High
|
Saturday, May 28
|
7 p.m.
|
SHS Football Stadium
|
Vanguard Virtual High
|
Saturday, May 28
|
10 a.m.
|
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ