WCS Graduation Dates Announced for Class of 2022

Commencement ceremonies
Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2022 will now take place between Thursday, May 26, and Sunday, May 29.

The Williamson County School Board voted to extend the graduation window at its February meeting to allow some schools to have their ceremony earlier than initially planned. The dates, times and locations for the events are listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact the individual school.

 

School

 

  

Date

 

  

Time

 

  

Location

 
 

Brentwood High

 

  

Saturday, May 28

 

  

1 p.m.

 

  

Lipscomb University Allen Arena

 
 

Centennial High

 

  

Friday, May 27

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

CHS Football Stadium

 
 

Fairview High

 

  

Friday, May 27

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

FVHS Football Stadium

 
 

Franklin High

 

  

Thursday, May 26

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

FHS Football Stadium

 
 

Independence High

 

  

Thursday, May 26

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

IHS Football Stadium

 
 

Nolensville High

 

  

Friday, May 27

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

NHS Football Stadium

 
 

Page High

 

  

Friday, May 27

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

PHS Football Stadium

 
 

Ravenwood High

 

  

Saturday, May 28

 

  

10 a.m.

 

  

Belmont University Curb Center

 
 

Renaissance High

 

  

Friday, May 27

 

  

5 p.m.

 

  

Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

 
 

Summit High

 

  

Saturday, May 28

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

SHS Football Stadium

 
 

Vanguard Virtual High

 

  

Saturday, May 28

 

  

10 a.m.

 

  

Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

