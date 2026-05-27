Spring Fling Athletes Take Home State Titles

WCS middle and high school student-athletes ended the 2025-26 school year with new State titles under their belts.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling State Tournament and the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Spring State championships took place throughout the month of May.

Brentwood Middle’s boys soccer team placed first in the Boys Soccer Class AA tournament. The team is coached by Sara Richardson and Amanda Hackett. Brentwood Middle students Rachel Ricotta, Olivia Jiang, Emma Schroder and Izzy Rainford won the Girls Golf State title. In track and field, Brentwood Middle’s Lauren Harris took home the Girls Class AAA Discus State title.

From Legacy Middle, Kenyan Alexander placed first in the track and field Boys Class AA Long Jump. His teammate, Jason Pierce, placed first in the Boys Class AA Shot Put category. Their coach is Sabrina Spisak.

Page Middle’s Barrett Tablak won two State championships: one in the Boys Class AAA 800-Meter Run category and on in the Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run category. His coach is Nick Landry.

Thompson’s Station Middle also had some winners in the Track and Field State Championship. Anna Claire Cole won both the Girls Class AA Discus title and Girls Class AA Shot Put title. Her coach is Michelle Cermak.

Woodland Middle also had students win track and field State titles. Students took home the Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay title and Boys Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay title. Malina Livak won the Girls Class AAA 400-Meter Dash State championship. They are coached by Andrew Swanson.

At the high school level, Brentwood High tennis athletes won both the Boys Class AA Tennis Team title and Girls Class AA Tennis Team title. Their coach is Kristen Young. In the Track and Field State Championship, Cameron High won the Boys Class AAA 110-Meter Hurdles. His teammate Darren Ogbonlowo won both the Boys Class AAA 100-Meter Dash and Boys Class AAA 200-Meter Dash categories. The Brentwood High team won the Boys Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay and the overall Boys Class AAA Team categories. In the girls’ competition, Lauren Banovac placed first in the Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run. Her sister, Lia Banovac, placed first in the Girls Class AAA 800-Meter Run. The boys’ team is coached by Steve Brock, and the girls’ team is coached by Michelle Doty.

Fairview High won the Girls Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay. They are coached by Chris Grinstead.

Independence High’s Asher Oates won both the Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run and Boys Class AAA 3,200 Meter Run State titles. His coach is Isaiah Marshall.

Nolensville High’s boys lacrosse team won the Class AA Boys Lacrosse State championship. The team is coached by Tom Pettit and includes Mack Bakke, Luke Carroll, Cole Henninger, Aaron Sylvester, Caleb Mullen, Hudson Trautman, Grayson Wright, Landon Henninger, Ty Gilbo, Griffin Seibold, Keegan Svendsen, Seamus Szakos, Murphy Johnson, Bowen Spiceland, Landon Bowman, Walker Garrand, Finley Breaux, Andrew Hardoin, Braden Olsen, Jacob Wang, Henry Howard, Ethan Nelson, Gabe Garcia, Carter Tidwell, Zach Hueneke, Spencer Bates and Max Roach.

Page High’s girls lacrosse team took home the State title in the Class A Girls Lacrosse State championship. The team includes Aubrie Hill, Kayla Turnage, Sophia Neeley, Myla Lackey, Elle Linton, Blythe Mingle, Ellemina Reilly, Sophia Gundzik, Stella Milo, Remi Todd, Blair Forehan, Brianna Stoebe, Ella Wilson, Ava Fort, Kate Powers, Annie Gardner, Sarah Johnston, Olivia Beasley, Emry Thompson, Stella Foster, Cadence Worrall, Kamryn Courmier, Carris Ashman, Della McCalmon, Colgan Higgins, Savana Magalhaes, Kendall Thornton, Harper Foster and Sadie Shields. They are coached by Dana Fasano.

Also from Page High, Emma Baker won the Girls Class AA Tennis Singles State title. She is coached by Tonya Parker.

Ravenwood High students earned several State titles. The girls flag football team defended its State title in the Class AA Girls Flag Football championship. The team is coached by Richard Rodriguez and includes Sophie Besseau, Emma Brinson, Cora Haviland, Josey Lockridge, Reese Mackenzie, Vivi Pyle, Ava Seeliger, Charlotte Askew, Reese Broughton, Hayley Feraru, Ella Hruska, Charlotte Jelliffe, Chi Chi Nnodu, Reese Oliver, Annabella White, Natalie Baron, Addison Bean, Sophia Geldermann, Adriana Leonardo, Hannah McCarn and Emmy Belle Gyamfi.

Ravenwood High’s girls lacrosse team also won a State title in the Girls Class AA category. The team is coached by Bill Dryer. The boys soccer team won the Class AAA Soccer State championship. The team’s coach is Michael Reed. In track and field, Ravenwood High won the Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay. Anna Keeney won both the Girls Class AAA Long Jump and Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles State titles. They are coached by Pete Mueller.

Summit High’s Lorelai Whitten won the State title in the Girls Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run category. Her coach is Johanna Bourdon.

Congratulations to the student-athletes and teams listed below.

Middle School Boys Soccer

Class AA Boys Soccer

First: Brentwood Middle

Middle School Baseball

Class AA Baseball

Fourth: Heritage Middle

Middle School Golf

Girls Golf

First: Brentwood Middle

Middle School Track and Field

Boys Class AA 100-Meter Dash

Seventh: Liam Kibbons, Brentwood Middle

Boys Class AA 200-Meter Dash

Seventh: Liam Kibbons, Brentwood Middle

Boys Class AA 800-Meter Run

Fifth: Isaiah Gillet, Legacy Middle

Boys Class AA 4×100-Meter Relay

Fourth: Legacy Middle

Boys Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay

Fourth: Fairview Middle

Boys Class AA Long Jump

First: Kenyan Alexander, Legacy Middle

Boys Class AA Shot Put

First: Jason Pierce, Legacy Middle

Boys Class AAA 800-Meter Run

First: Barrett Tablak, Page Middle

Fourth: Hudson Davis, Sunset Middle

Fifth: Ty Burton, Woodland Middle

Sixth: Jake McLemore, Page Middle

Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run

First: Barrett Tablak, Page Middle

Third: Asher Salmons, Heritage Middle

Boys Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay

Seventh: Sunset Middle

Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay

First: Woodland Middle

Fourth: Brentwood Middle

Fifth: Page Middle

Boys Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay

First: Woodland Middle

Third: Sunset Middle

Fourth: Brentwood Middle

Boys Class AAA High Jump

Sixth: Mackinnon Bailey, Brentwood Middle

Boys Class AAA Discus

Seventh: Miller Worthy, Woodland Middle

Girls Class AA 4×100-Meter Relay

Fourth: Thompson’s Station Middle

Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay

Third: Fairview Middle

Girls Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay

Second: Fairview Middle

Girls Class AA Long Jump

Second: Jurnee Keith, Legacy Middle

Girls Class AA Discus

First: Anna Claire Cole, Thompson’s Station Middle

Third: Bryleigh Lancaster-Sheffield, Fairview Middle

Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Dash

Second: Ella Gilliam, Brentwood Middle

Girls Class AAA 200-Meter Dash

Second: Ella Gilliam, Brentwood Middle

Girls Class AAA 400-Meter Dash

First: Malina Livak, Woodland Middle

Second: Camryn Hewgley, Brentwood Middle

Girls Class AAA 800-Meter Run

Fifth: Ireland Jameson, Spring Station Middle

Seventh: Emily Hines, Woodland Middle

Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run

Second: Ireland Jameson, Spring Station Middle

Eighth: Ruby Miller, Woodland Middle

Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles

Fourth: Peyton Pullin, Heritage Middle

Girls Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay

Seventh: Brentwood Middle

Girls Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay

Second: Woodland Middle

Sixth: Page Middle

Girls Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay

Sixth: Brentwood Middle

Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay

Third: Woodland Middle

Girls Class AAA High Jump

Fifth: Hadley Todd, Page Middle

Seventh: Chimamaka Nnodu, Sunset Middle

Girls Class AAA Discus

First: Lauren Harris, Brentwood Middle

Sixth: Lila Shafer, Woodland Middle

High School Baseball

Class 4A Baseball

Third: Ravenwood High

High School Girls Flag Football

Girls Class AA Flag Football

First: Ravenwood High

High School Lacrosse

Class A Boys Lacrosse

Second: Page High

Class AA Boys Lacrosse

First: Nolensville High

Second: Brentwood High

Class A Girls Lacrosse

First: Page High

Class AA Girls Lacrosse

First: Ravenwood High

High School Tennis

Class AA Boys Tennis Team

First: Brentwood High

Class AA Girls Tennis Team

First: Brentwood High

Class AA Girls Tennis Singles

First: Emma Baker, Page High

High School Boys Soccer

Class AAA Boys

First: Ravenwood High

High School Track and Field

Boys Class AA Shot Put

Sixth: Jackson Rood, Fairview High

Boys Class AA Discus

Eighth: Jackson Rood, Fairview High

Boys Class AAA Decathlon

Second: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA Pole Vault

Fourth: Langston McGhee, Nolensville High

Eighth: Ben Mann, Page High

Eighth: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA Long Jump

Fourth: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA Triple Jump

Second: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High

Boys Class AAA High Jump

Third: Oliver Bender, Nolensville High

Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay

Fifth: Nolensville High

Sixth: Ravenwood High

Seventh: Brentwood High

Boys Class AAA 110-Meter Hurdle

First: Cameron High, Brentwood High

Boys Class AAA 100-Meter Dash

First: Darren Ogbonlowo, Brentwood High

Sixth: Charlie Mullen, Page High

Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run

First: Asher Oates, Independence High

Fourth: Isaiah Smidt, Nolensville High

Boys Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay

First: Brentwood High

Boys Class AAA 400-Meter Dash

Seventh: Nate Lamb, Ravenwood High

Boys Class AAA 300-Meter Hurdles

Fourth: Jonathan Vest, Nolensville High

Fifth: Caden Wittman, Independence High

Eighth: Brayden McCarthy, Nolensville High

Boys Class AAA 800-Meter Run

Fourth: Cole Rodriguez, Page High

Boys Class AAA 200-Meter Dash

First: Darren Ogbonlowo, Brentwood High

Third: Liam Ching, Brentwood High

Boys Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run

First: Asher Oates, Independence High

Second: Andrew Algood, Ravenwood High

Seventh: Kaden Pease, Summit High

Eighth: Dallen Milford, Independence High

Boys Class AAA4x400-Meter Relay

First: Ravenwood High

Fifth: Nolensville High

Boys Class AAA Team

First: Brentwood High

Second: Nolensville High

Third: Ravenwood High

Girls Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay

First: Fairview High

Girls Class AA 100-Meter Hurdles

Sixth: Layla Curtis, Fairview High

Girls Class AA 800-Meter Run

Fifth: Ailee Ellis, Fairview High

Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay

Fifth: Fairview High

Girls Class AA Pentathlon

Fifth: Layla Curtis, Fairview High

Girls Class AAA Pentathlon

Second: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Girls Class AAA Pole Vault

Eighth: Molly Stallman, Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA Long Jump

First: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Girls Class AAA Triple Jump

Fifth: Anna Peek, Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA Shot Put

Eighth: Wenonah Yancey, Summit High

Girls Class AAA Discus

Sixth: Sabrina Egarievwe, Ravenwood High

Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay

Second: Brentwood High

Third: Independence High

Sixth: Nolensville High

Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles

First: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run

First: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Second: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Fourth: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Girls Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay

Seventh: Ravenwood High

Girls Class AAA 800-Meter Run

First: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High

Seventh: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Girls Class AAA 200-Meter Dash

Fifth: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Girls Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run

First: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Fourth: Sienna Anderson, Summit High

Sixth: Nigella Smith, Brentwood High

​​​​​​​Girls Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay

Fifth: Brentwood High

​​​​​​​Girls Class AAA Team

Fifth: Brentwood High

Seventh: Ravenwood High

Unified Girls 100-Meter Dash Relay

Fourth: Emery Wilson and Carolina Sutton, Ravenwood High

Unified Boys 100-Meter Dash Relay

Fifth: Hudson McKnight and Charlie Milhizer, Brentwood High

Unified Girls Long Jump

Second: Ellie Selman and Jocelyn Selman, Summit High

Fifth: Fiona Melin and Carolina Sutton, Ravenwood High

Unified Boys Long Jump

Sixth: Jay Sharp and De Ye Moss, Brentwood High

​​​​​​​Unified Girls Shot Put

Second: Emery Wilson and Payton Balsis, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Sydney Branson and Jocelyn Selman, Summit High

Unified Boys Shot Put

Fifth: Breyker Wolf and Key Cortner, Summit High

Unified Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay

Second: Brentwood High

Unified WomensTeam

Second: Ravenwood High

Fourth: Summit High

Unified Mens Team

Eighth: Brentwood High

Source: WCS

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