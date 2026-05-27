Spring Fling Athletes Take Home State Titles

WCS middle and high school student-athletes ended the 2025-26 school year with new State titles under their belts.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling State Tournament and the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Spring State championships took place throughout the month of May.
Brentwood Middle’s boys soccer team placed first in the Boys Soccer Class AA tournament. The team is coached by Sara Richardson and Amanda Hackett. Brentwood Middle students Rachel Ricotta, Olivia Jiang, Emma Schroder and Izzy Rainford won the Girls Golf State title. In track and field, Brentwood Middle’s Lauren Harris took home the Girls Class AAA Discus State title.
From Legacy Middle, Kenyan Alexander placed first in the track and field Boys Class AA Long Jump. His teammate, Jason Pierce, placed first in the Boys Class AA Shot Put category. Their coach is Sabrina Spisak.
Page Middle’s Barrett Tablak won two State championships: one in the Boys Class AAA 800-Meter Run category and on in the Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run category. His coach is Nick Landry.
Thompson’s Station Middle also had some winners in the Track and Field State Championship. Anna Claire Cole won both the Girls Class AA Discus title and Girls Class AA Shot Put title. Her coach is Michelle Cermak.
Woodland Middle also had students win track and field State titles. Students took home the Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay title and Boys Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay title. Malina Livak won the Girls Class AAA 400-Meter Dash State championship. They are coached by Andrew Swanson.
At the high school level, Brentwood High tennis athletes won both the Boys Class AA Tennis Team title and Girls Class AA Tennis Team title. Their coach is Kristen Young. In the Track and Field State Championship, Cameron High won the Boys Class AAA 110-Meter Hurdles. His teammate Darren Ogbonlowo won both the Boys Class AAA 100-Meter Dash and Boys Class AAA 200-Meter Dash categories. The Brentwood High team won the Boys Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay and the overall Boys Class AAA Team categories. In the girls’ competition, Lauren Banovac placed first in the Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run. Her sister, Lia Banovac, placed first in the Girls Class AAA 800-Meter Run. The boys’ team is coached by Steve Brock, and the girls’ team is coached by Michelle Doty.
Fairview High won the Girls Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay. They are coached by Chris Grinstead.
Independence High’s Asher Oates won both the Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run and Boys Class AAA 3,200 Meter Run State titles. His coach is Isaiah Marshall.
Nolensville High’s boys lacrosse team won the Class AA Boys Lacrosse State championship. The team is coached by Tom Pettit and includes Mack Bakke, Luke Carroll, Cole Henninger, Aaron Sylvester, Caleb Mullen, Hudson Trautman, Grayson Wright, Landon Henninger, Ty Gilbo, Griffin Seibold, Keegan Svendsen, Seamus Szakos, Murphy Johnson, Bowen Spiceland, Landon Bowman, Walker Garrand, Finley Breaux, Andrew Hardoin, Braden Olsen, Jacob Wang, Henry Howard, Ethan Nelson, Gabe Garcia, Carter Tidwell, Zach Hueneke, Spencer Bates and Max Roach.
Page High’s girls lacrosse team took home the State title in the Class A Girls Lacrosse State championship. The team includes Aubrie Hill, Kayla Turnage, Sophia Neeley, Myla Lackey, Elle Linton, Blythe Mingle, Ellemina Reilly, Sophia Gundzik, Stella Milo, Remi Todd, Blair Forehan, Brianna Stoebe, Ella Wilson, Ava Fort, Kate Powers, Annie Gardner, Sarah Johnston, Olivia Beasley, Emry Thompson, Stella Foster, Cadence Worrall, Kamryn Courmier, Carris Ashman, Della McCalmon, Colgan Higgins, Savana Magalhaes, Kendall Thornton, Harper Foster and Sadie Shields. They are coached by Dana Fasano.
Also from Page High, Emma Baker won the Girls Class AA Tennis Singles State title. She is coached by Tonya Parker.
Ravenwood High students earned several State titles. The girls flag football team defended its State title in the Class AA Girls Flag Football championship. The team is coached by Richard Rodriguez and includes Sophie Besseau, Emma Brinson, Cora Haviland, Josey Lockridge, Reese Mackenzie, Vivi Pyle, Ava Seeliger, Charlotte Askew, Reese Broughton, Hayley Feraru, Ella Hruska, Charlotte Jelliffe, Chi Chi Nnodu, Reese Oliver, Annabella White, Natalie Baron, Addison Bean, Sophia Geldermann, Adriana Leonardo, Hannah McCarn and Emmy Belle Gyamfi.
Ravenwood High’s girls lacrosse team also won a State title in the Girls Class AA category. The team is coached by Bill Dryer. The boys soccer team won the Class AAA Soccer State championship. The team’s coach is Michael Reed. In track and field, Ravenwood High won the Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay. Anna Keeney won both the Girls Class AAA Long Jump and Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles State titles. They are coached by Pete Mueller.
Summit High’s Lorelai Whitten won the State title in the Girls Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run category. Her coach is Johanna Bourdon.
Congratulations to the student-athletes and teams listed below.
Middle School Boys Soccer
Class AA Boys Soccer
- First: Brentwood Middle
Middle School Baseball
Class AA Baseball
- Fourth: Heritage Middle
Middle School Golf
Girls Golf
- First: Brentwood Middle
Middle School Track and Field
Boys Class AA 100-Meter Dash
- Seventh: Liam Kibbons, Brentwood Middle
Boys Class AA 200-Meter Dash
- Seventh: Liam Kibbons, Brentwood Middle
Boys Class AA 800-Meter Run
- Fifth: Isaiah Gillet, Legacy Middle
Boys Class AA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Legacy Middle
Boys Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Fairview Middle
Boys Class AA Long Jump
- First: Kenyan Alexander, Legacy Middle
Boys Class AA Shot Put
- First: Jason Pierce, Legacy Middle
Boys Class AAA 800-Meter Run
- First: Barrett Tablak, Page Middle
- Fourth: Hudson Davis, Sunset Middle
- Fifth: Ty Burton, Woodland Middle
- Sixth: Jake McLemore, Page Middle
Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run
- First: Barrett Tablak, Page Middle
- Third: Asher Salmons, Heritage Middle
Boys Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Seventh: Sunset Middle
Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay
- First: Woodland Middle
- Fourth: Brentwood Middle
- Fifth: Page Middle
Boys Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay
- First: Woodland Middle
- Third: Sunset Middle
- Fourth: Brentwood Middle
Boys Class AAA High Jump
- Sixth: Mackinnon Bailey, Brentwood Middle
Boys Class AAA Discus
- Seventh: Miller Worthy, Woodland Middle
Girls Class AA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Fourth: Thompson’s Station Middle
Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Third: Fairview Middle
Girls Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Second: Fairview Middle
Girls Class AA Long Jump
- Second: Jurnee Keith, Legacy Middle
Girls Class AA Discus
- First: Anna Claire Cole, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Third: Bryleigh Lancaster-Sheffield, Fairview Middle
Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Dash
- Second: Ella Gilliam, Brentwood Middle
Girls Class AAA 200-Meter Dash
- Second: Ella Gilliam, Brentwood Middle
Girls Class AAA 400-Meter Dash
- First: Malina Livak, Woodland Middle
- Second: Camryn Hewgley, Brentwood Middle
Girls Class AAA 800-Meter Run
- Fifth: Ireland Jameson, Spring Station Middle
- Seventh: Emily Hines, Woodland Middle
Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run
- Second: Ireland Jameson, Spring Station Middle
- Eighth: Ruby Miller, Woodland Middle
Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles
- Fourth: Peyton Pullin, Heritage Middle
Girls Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Seventh: Brentwood Middle
Girls Class AAA 4×200-Meter Relay
- Second: Woodland Middle
- Sixth: Page Middle
Girls Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Sixth: Brentwood Middle
Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Third: Woodland Middle
Girls Class AAA High Jump
- Fifth: Hadley Todd, Page Middle
- Seventh: Chimamaka Nnodu, Sunset Middle
Girls Class AAA Discus
- First: Lauren Harris, Brentwood Middle
- Sixth: Lila Shafer, Woodland Middle
High School Baseball
Class 4A Baseball
- Third: Ravenwood High
High School Girls Flag Football
Girls Class AA Flag Football
- First: Ravenwood High
High School Lacrosse
Class A Boys Lacrosse
- Second: Page High
Class AA Boys Lacrosse
- First: Nolensville High
- Second: Brentwood High
Class A Girls Lacrosse
- First: Page High
Class AA Girls Lacrosse
- First: Ravenwood High
High School Tennis
Class AA Boys Tennis Team
- First: Brentwood High
Class AA Girls Tennis Team
- First: Brentwood High
Class AA Girls Tennis Singles
- First: Emma Baker, Page High
High School Boys Soccer
Class AAA Boys
- First: Ravenwood High
High School Track and Field
Boys Class AA Shot Put
- Sixth: Jackson Rood, Fairview High
Boys Class AA Discus
- Eighth: Jackson Rood, Fairview High
Boys Class AAA Decathlon
- Second: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA Pole Vault
- Fourth: Langston McGhee, Nolensville High
- Eighth: Ben Mann, Page High
- Eighth: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA Long Jump
- Fourth: Clayton Blanton, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA Triple Jump
- Second: Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High
Boys Class AAA High Jump
- Third: Oliver Bender, Nolensville High
Boys Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Nolensville High
- Sixth: Ravenwood High
- Seventh: Brentwood High
Boys Class AAA 110-Meter Hurdle
- First: Cameron High, Brentwood High
Boys Class AAA 100-Meter Dash
- First: Darren Ogbonlowo, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Charlie Mullen, Page High
Boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run
- First: Asher Oates, Independence High
- Fourth: Isaiah Smidt, Nolensville High
Boys Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay
- First: Brentwood High
Boys Class AAA 400-Meter Dash
- Seventh: Nate Lamb, Ravenwood High
Boys Class AAA 300-Meter Hurdles
- Fourth: Jonathan Vest, Nolensville High
- Fifth: Caden Wittman, Independence High
- Eighth: Brayden McCarthy, Nolensville High
Boys Class AAA 800-Meter Run
- Fourth: Cole Rodriguez, Page High
Boys Class AAA 200-Meter Dash
- First: Darren Ogbonlowo, Brentwood High
- Third: Liam Ching, Brentwood High
Boys Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run
- First: Asher Oates, Independence High
- Second: Andrew Algood, Ravenwood High
- Seventh: Kaden Pease, Summit High
- Eighth: Dallen Milford, Independence High
Boys Class AAA4x400-Meter Relay
- First: Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Nolensville High
Boys Class AAA Team
- First: Brentwood High
- Second: Nolensville High
- Third: Ravenwood High
Girls Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay
- First: Fairview High
Girls Class AA 100-Meter Hurdles
- Sixth: Layla Curtis, Fairview High
Girls Class AA 800-Meter Run
- Fifth: Ailee Ellis, Fairview High
Girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Fairview High
Girls Class AA Pentathlon
- Fifth: Layla Curtis, Fairview High
Girls Class AAA Pentathlon
- Second: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
Girls Class AAA Pole Vault
- Eighth: Molly Stallman, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA Long Jump
- First: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
Girls Class AAA Triple Jump
- Fifth: Anna Peek, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA Shot Put
- Eighth: Wenonah Yancey, Summit High
Girls Class AAA Discus
- Sixth: Sabrina Egarievwe, Ravenwood High
Girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay
- Second: Brentwood High
- Third: Independence High
- Sixth: Nolensville High
Girls Class AAA 100-Meter Hurdles
- First: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
Girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run
- First: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Second: Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
- Fourth: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High
Girls Class AAA 4×100-Meter Relay
- Seventh: Ravenwood High
Girls Class AAA 800-Meter Run
- First: Lia Banovac, Brentwood High
- Seventh: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA 200-Meter Dash
- Fifth: Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
Girls Class AAA 3,200-Meter Run
- First: Lorelai Whitten, Summit High
- Fourth: Sienna Anderson, Summit High
- Sixth: Nigella Smith, Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA 4×400-Meter Relay
- Fifth: Brentwood High
Girls Class AAA Team
- Fifth: Brentwood High
- Seventh: Ravenwood High
Unified Girls 100-Meter Dash Relay
- Fourth: Emery Wilson and Carolina Sutton, Ravenwood High
Unified Boys 100-Meter Dash Relay
- Fifth: Hudson McKnight and Charlie Milhizer, Brentwood High
Unified Girls Long Jump
- Second: Ellie Selman and Jocelyn Selman, Summit High
- Fifth: Fiona Melin and Carolina Sutton, Ravenwood High
Unified Boys Long Jump
- Sixth: Jay Sharp and De Ye Moss, Brentwood High
Unified Girls Shot Put
- Second: Emery Wilson and Payton Balsis, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Sydney Branson and Jocelyn Selman, Summit High
Unified Boys Shot Put
- Fifth: Breyker Wolf and Key Cortner, Summit High
Unified Mixed 4×100-Meter Relay
- Second: Brentwood High
Unified WomensTeam
- Second: Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Summit High
Unified Mens Team
- Eighth: Brentwood High
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