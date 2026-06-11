Alla Vita, Italian Restaurant will Open in Wedgewood Houston

Boka Restaurant Group is thrilled to share that Alla Vita, a neighborhood Italian eatery by award-winning Chef Lee Wolen of Michelin-starred Boka, will officially open its doors on Saturday, June 13. Like its Chicago counterpart, the restaurant serves delicious pastas, pizzas, and Italian classics, alongside a thoughtful wine list and refreshing cocktail program. Alla Vita, which means “to life” in Italian, is located at 523 Houston Street in the heart of Wedgewood Houston. More Eat & Drink News

“Wedgewood Houston is one of the most exciting neighborhoods in Nashville and a natural fit for Alla Vita,” said Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, co-founders of Boka Restaurant Group. “Alla Vita was created to be the kind of restaurant that becomes part of the fabric of a neighborhood. It’s warm and welcoming with a menu that guests can enjoy any night of the week.”

Chef Lee Wolen’s menu at Alla Vita features dishes built for sharing, including antipasti, salads, handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and hearty entrées. Known for his beloved takes on chicken, from roasted at Boka to crispy, fried and succulent rotisserie at GG’s Chicken Shop, Chef Lee Wolen delivers again with Alla Vita’s fan-favorite Chicken Parmigiana, served with fire-roasted tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, and fresh basil. Committed to showcasing the best of Tennessee’s bounty, the team at Alla Vita works with several local purveyors, including Valley Gold in Franklin, Farmer Dave Hughes in Bethpage, and beloved nonprofit Nashville Grown, to source the freshest ingredients. Standout dishes include:

Toothsome, handmade pastas:

Cacio e Pepe Ricotta Dumplings Rigatoni alla Vodka with calabrian chili

Spring Pea Cappelletti with pickled ramps, guanciale, pecorino di parco

Tagliatelle in a Beef Shank Ragu, with pecorino romano, oregano

Wood-fired pizzas, made to order in the restaurant’s wood-fired oven:

Asparagus & Burrata with sweet onion, pecorino, lemon agrumato

San Daniele Prosciutto with black pepper, smoked pecorino, arugula

Fennel Sausage with picked chiles, roasted garlic, fontina

Mushroom, with black truffle, caramelized onion, taleggio

Hearty mains:

Hearty mains: Lasagna Verdi with swiss chard, roasted garlic, fontina bechamel

Grilled Branzino with fennel and artichoke salad, salmoriglio, grilled lemon

Roasted Bone-In Ribeye with balsamic glazed onions, rosemary

Bright, refreshing salads:

Bright, refreshing salads: Alla Vita Chopped with toscano salami, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, red wine vinaigrette, vecchio ricotta

Kale Caesar with sourdough croutons, black pepper, red onion, parmesan dressing

Cravable antipasti:

Cravable antipasti: Wood Fired Meatballs with roasted tomato sauce, parmesan

Bluefin Tuna Crudo with rhubarb, snap pea, tarragon

Wood Fired Table Bread with taleggio, orange blossom honey, black pepper

Arancini with scamorza cheese, ‘nduja aioli, fennel pollen

To end the meal on a sweet note, guests can choose from Pastry Director Meghan McGarvey’s delightful lineup of desserts like Olive Oil Cake, Tiramisu, Cannoli, and Dark Chocolate Blueberry Budino.

Alla Vita’s wine program features a predominantly Italian and West Coast American varietal list, thoughtfully curated to complement the menu and offer something for every palate, and the cocktail program features balanced, easy to drink cocktails that showcase unique spirits, with a focus on vermouths and amaros, as well as a rotating variety of seasonal spritzes.

“Nashville has exceeded every expectation we’ve had, and the closer we’ve gotten to opening, the more excited I’ve become about what we’re creating at Alla Vita,” said Chef Lee Wolen. “Over the past several months, we’ve built an amazing team that shares our commitment to great food and genuine hospitality. We look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

Designed by Kehoe Designs, Alla Vita is a lush, garden-inspired retreat that balances natural beauty with a warm, inviting atmosphere. Inside, Italian floral prints and a cheerful color palette set the tone, with custom woodwork, flowing fabrics, and greenery that bring the outdoors inside. Alla Vita is perfectly equipped for gatherings, with private spaces within the beautiful wooden pergolas for parties up to 60, as well as large party tables that accommodate 9-16 people.

Alla Vita is located in Wedgewood Village, the 18-acre mixed-use development by Nashville-based real estate and hospitality firm AJ Capital Partners in Wedgewood Houston. Alla Vita will be open at 4:30 pm, seven days a week.