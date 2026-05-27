Nolensville High Hosts Summer STEM Camp for Grades 3-6

All rising third through sixth graders in the Nolensville area have a chance to explore science and technology this summer when Nolensville High School opens its doors for a four-day STEM Camp running July 13-16, 2026.

What Will Campers Learn at Nolensville STEM Camp?

Students will get hands-on experience in engineering, coding, eSports, and robotics during the camp. Both a morning session and an afternoon session will be offered, with each session placing emphasis on different topics so campers who attend both will get a well-rounded experience.

How Do Morning and Afternoon Sessions Work?

Families can register their student for one session or both. Campers signed up for both the morning and afternoon sessions are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and water bottle for the day.

How Much Does Nolensville STEM Camp Cost?

The camp fee is $130 per camper. Registration is available online and can be completed at your convenience.

Where Is Nolensville High School Located?

The camp will be held at Nolensville High School, located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville, Tennessee.

Source: WCS

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