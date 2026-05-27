Krista Parker Named As BGA’s New Head Of Upper School

Battle Ground Academy (BGA) has appointed Krista Parker as the new Head of Upper School. Parker will officially begin her role on July 1, bringing more than 25 years of experience in independent school education and a strong commitment to student-centered leadership.

“Krista is a thoughtful and experienced leader who understands how to cultivate an environment where both students and faculty can thrive,” said Will Kesler, Head of School. “Her commitment to academic excellence, student growth and meaningful relationships makes her an exceptional fit for BGA, and we are excited to welcome her to the community.”

Parker most recently served as Head of Upper School at St. Johns Country Day School in Orange Park, Florida. Prior to that, she was Director of Middle and Upper School at Atlanta Girls’ School, where she helped guide academic programming and strengthen school culture. Throughout her career, Parker has focused on fostering meaningful relationships, supporting faculty excellence and creating dynamic learning environments that prepare students for success.

During her visit to campus, Parker was especially drawn to the BGA community and its strong sense of connection.

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“What stood out to me most was the genuine sense of belonging on campus,” Parker said. “I was struck by the strong rapport between faculty and students and the care that defines those relationships. It was clear that BGA is a place where students are challenged, encouraged and known, and where relationships truly matter.”