



In observance of Independence Day, the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will follow an amended operating schedule on the Fourth of July.

The department’s four outdoor pools and splash park (in Franklin) will be open on Saturday, July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with one, four hour admission block.

Participating facilities include: the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

For additional information on facility schedules, operation guidelines and program opportunities visit www.wcparksandrec.com.



