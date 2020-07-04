



Just in time for the 4th of July, acapella country group Home Free has teamed up with Lee Greenwood and The United States Air Force Band for a new rendition of Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

With years of covering the patriotic smash under their belts, Home Free was looking to elevate their traditional arrangement of “God Bless the U.S.A.” and they did just that. By joining together across the nation with Greenwood and The United States Air Force Band’s official chorus – The Singing Sergeants, this new rendition of the timeless tune not only showcases over a dozen voices, but also serves as The United States Air Force Band’s very first collaborative release.

“Being able to sing a song that has inspired our nation for years is such an honor,” says Home Free’s Austin Brown in a release. “And then you add in the fact that we were able to do it not only with the original artist, but also The United States Air Force Band – such an incredible experience! I just hope it shines a little light into people’s days, like it has in mine.”

“How wonderful to sing with Home Free – such artistic singers,” shares Greenwood. “I’ve never before enjoyed such freedom to be able to sing ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ – like you’ve never heard it. Thank you as well for the fantastic singers from The United States Air Force. They can really sing! Happy Independence Day, America.”

In the release, it states Home Free, Greenwood and The United States Air Force Band hope to have the opportunity to perform their special rendition soon.



