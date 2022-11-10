Veterans Day Food Freebies and Deals

This Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. We’ve compiled a list of food freebies, specials, and deals for veterans and their families to enjoy.

McDonald’s – offering free breakfast during breakfast hours on November 11 to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country.

Applebee’s – Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and members of the National Guard will get a free meal when ordering from a special menu on Nov. 11. They will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card that can be redeemable for dine-in, to-go, or delivery orders.

California Pizza Company – If you’re sitting down for a meal at CPK, order a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and one entree from a special menu.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free dine-in appetizer or dessert, paired with a soft beverage at all restaurants. Carrabba’s also has a 10% year-long discount, too. Opt for the $10 Take Home Meal; order a dine-in entree and take home a full meal that includes soup or salad all for just $10.

Dunkin’ – All retired and active military can receive a free donut of their choice on Friday, November 11th at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Hooters – On Friday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty military (who show military ID or proof of service), will receive a free entree upon the purchase of a beverage at any Hooters for dine-in orders.

IHOP – Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes are on the house for veterans and active- duty military from 7am – 7pm.

Jet’s Pizza – 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price when they show their military ID.

Miller’s Ale House – With proof of service, Miller’s Ale House will offer 50 percent off entrées of choice on Veterans Day.

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom – Get a free appetizer at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Veterans Day.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Veterans Day Eve Dinner on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Dine-in only, 4pm – 10pm. Veterans enjoy one complimentary dinner chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entrée. Veterans Day Lunch on Friday, November 11, 2022. Dine-in only, 10:30am – 5pm. Veterans can enjoy one complimentary Pork Chop Lunch when accompanied by a guest purchasing one lunch or dinner entrée.

Red Lobster – Participating Red Lobster locations will offer active and retired military a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Veterans Day this year. Walt’s Favorite Shrimp features six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Starbucks – Caffeinate yourself at Starbucks for free this year on Veterans Day. Veterans and active-duty military service members (plus spouses) can get a free tall hot brewed coffee or iced coffee.

STK – Throughout Veterans Day weekend, active-duty military and veterans will receive 50% off the menu at STK Steakhouse when dining-in.

Wendy’s – Visit a Wendy’s to get a free breakfast combo on Veterans Day. Customers must order between 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. and show valid military ID or a VeteransAdvantage card to snag this deal.