Teacher’s Assistant Charged After 45.3 Grams of Marijuana Discovered in Lunch Bag in Nashville

From Metro Police

November 9, 2022 – A teacher’s assistant is charged with marijuana possession after officers responded to Murrell School (K-7th grade), 322 Cleveland Street, on a student who was being disorderly.

The student had been placed in a teacher’s lounge to calm down. He began throwing faculty members’ belongings in the room that he pulled out of lockers. When he calmed down, a mason jar containing 45.3 grams of marijuana divided into three baggies was discovered in a lunch bag which was later identified through video surveillance as belonging to Jimmy Reed, a 28-year-old teacher’s assistant.

Officers arrested Reed without incident.

MORE CRIME NEWS