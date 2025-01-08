USA Archery Announces the 2025 Junior Olympic Archery Championship in Franklin

USA Archery is excited to announce that the 2025 USA Archery and Junior Olympic Archery TN Indoor State Championship will take place this Sunday at the Alliance Volleyball Club in Franklin, Tennessee. This highly anticipated event, hosted by Franklin’s Music City Archery, promises to bring together talented archers from across the state to compete for the prestigious title of state champion.

The championship will showcase a diverse range of archery talent, with competitors of all ages, from 8 to 88 years old, participating in various categories. Archers will be competing with different types of bows, including traditional, longbow, recurve, and compound, demonstrating the rich variety within the sport.

Spectators are warmly invited to join the archers at the Alliance Volleyball Club to support the athletes as they showcase their skills and determination. This event not only highlights the competitive spirit of archery but also fosters community engagement and enthusiasm for the sport.

Music City Archery, the host facility, is known for providing an exceptional archery experience, offering a comprehensive range of classes, leagues, special events, and a fully stocked pro-shop to cater to all types of archers.

Witness the excitement and camaraderie of the USA Archery and Junior Olympic Archery TN Indoor State Championship and cheer on local archers as they aim for the title!

Where: Alliance Volleyball Club, Franklin, TN

When: This Sunday, January 12, 2025

Admission: Free for spectators

For more information about the event and USA Archery, please visit here.

