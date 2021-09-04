Urban Sips + Sweets Opens in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
Urban Sips
photo from Our Faux Farmhouse Instagram

Urban Sips + Sweets opens at The Factory in Franklin today, Saturday, September 4.

The new specialty drink spot is located next to Amelia’s Flowers inside The Factory. In a social media post, they shared the news of their opening. Stating, “GRAND OPENING! We’ll be open 12-8 Saturday with free LIVE MUSIC the whole day! We’ve lined up some of Nashville’s finest to help us celebrate.”

Artists set to perform include Bethany Powell, Ava Liv Mabry, Dakota Sriplin, Ava Paige, and Jenna Davis.

Urban Sips + Sweets, which specializes in gourmet sodas, Hawaiian shave ice, and more, announced its opening at The Factory at the end of 2020.

Owners Brad and Holly Lauritzen announced the opening via Instagram.

Stating, “We just signed on lease on this cute little space! 👐🏻 We are SO excited to announce that we’re bringing @urbansips to The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee!”

The message continued, “We’ve never done a brick & mortar @urbansips location before, but you know us, we’re up for a challenge! 💪🏻 We plan to be open by the end of January…and we hope you come see us! @thefactoryatfranklin”

Follow Our Faux Farmhouse on Instagram and Urban Sips for the latest updates.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here