Urban Sips + Sweets Opens in Franklin

Urban Sips + Sweets opens at The Factory in Franklin today, Saturday, September 4.

The new specialty drink spot is located next to Amelia’s Flowers inside The Factory. In a social media post, they shared the news of their opening. Stating, “GRAND OPENING! We’ll be open 12-8 Saturday with free LIVE MUSIC the whole day! We’ve lined up some of Nashville’s finest to help us celebrate.”

Artists set to perform include Bethany Powell, Ava Liv Mabry, Dakota Sriplin, Ava Paige, and Jenna Davis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by holly+brad |ourfauxfarmhouse (@ourfauxfarmhouse)

Urban Sips + Sweets, which specializes in gourmet sodas, Hawaiian shave ice, and more, announced its opening at The Factory at the end of 2020.

Owners Brad and Holly Lauritzen announced the opening via Instagram.

Stating, “We just signed on lease on this cute little space! 👐🏻 We are SO excited to announce that we’re bringing @urbansips to The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee!”

The message continued, “We’ve never done a brick & mortar @urbansips location before, but you know us, we’re up for a challenge! 💪🏻 We plan to be open by the end of January…and we hope you come see us! @thefactoryatfranklin”

Follow Our Faux Farmhouse on Instagram and Urban Sips for the latest updates.