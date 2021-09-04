Loretta Lynn Enlists Country Artists for Flood Relief Concert

Loretta Lynn has announced a flood relief concert to benefit the community of Waverly.
The iconic country music artist has enlisted a few of her friends to help – Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and more.
Lynn shared in a social media post. “The flood that devastated our area has been awful, but love is stronger. I’m so grateful for my friends who are answering my call for us to all pitch in and help every way we can.”
The event will take place on Monday, September 13 at the Grand Ole Opry. Tickets go on sale today at 10 am. Find tickets here.
Those interested in making a donation to the Waverly community can donate here.
