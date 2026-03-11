United Communications Advances Fiber Expansion with $18.1M BEAD Grant

United Communications is advancing its long-term fiber expansion across Middle Tennessee with an $18.1 million award from Tennessee’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, accelerating new infrastructure projects that will bring high-speed connectivity to underserved rural communities across the region.

As the largest local fiber internet provider in Middle Tennessee, United is building the region’s most extensive fiber network through a combination of private investment, strategic partnerships, and targeted public funding. The BEAD award will help connect approximately 1,800 currently unserved and underserved homes and businesses—representing roughly 4,500 residents—across Maury, Rutherford, Trousdale, Williamson, and Wilson counties to United’s fiber broadband network.

Once completed, these communities will gain access to multi-gig fiber speeds, including United’s 8 Gig Premier service, the fastest residential internet currently available in Middle Tennessee.

The projects are part of Project UNITE, United Communications’ long-term initiative launched to combine federal and state funding with company investment and regional partnerships to expand fiber connectivity throughout Middle Tennessee’s rural and underserved areas. Since its launch, Project UNITE has secured more than $100 million in targeted infrastructure funding, helping drive the development of the largest fiber network in Middle Tennessee.

Today, United’s network spans more than 6,100 miles of fiber and serves more than 120,000 homes, businesses, and essential community institutions across the region.

“This investment accelerates our mission to deliver world-class connectivity across Middle Tennessee,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “Access to reliable, high-speed broadband should not depend on where you live. With support from the BEAD program and our local partners, we’re continuing to expand the fiber infrastructure that communities need to grow, compete, and stay connected.”

United works closely with regional electric cooperatives to bring fiber infrastructure to communities throughout Middle Tennessee.

“Access to high-quality broadband is essential for economic growth and quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Chris Jones, president and CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric. “These projects represent another important step toward ensuring families, businesses, and schools across our region have access to the connectivity they need.”

“Bringing fiber broadband to rural communities is transformative,” said James Wright, president and CEO of Duck River Electric. “Partnerships like this help ensure the communities we serve have the modern infrastructure necessary to support education, healthcare, business, and everyday life.”

Projects funded through Tennessee’s BEAD program must be completed by December 31, 2028.

Residents can learn more about United Communications’ fiber network expansion and check service availability at United.net.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email