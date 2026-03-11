Health Scores: Williamson County for March 11, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 4-11, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine 95 127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Providence Farms Artisan Foods 99 141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions 99 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Franklin Lanes Inc. 99 1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 No. 1 Chinese Take-Out 95 127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 99 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 The Academy of Forrest Crossing Approval 377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/10/2026 Amazing Explorers Academy Approval 7000 Longpoint Way Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/10/2026 Amazing Explorers Academy Food 100 7000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 The Goddard School Moss Lane Approval 98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/10/2026 Werehawgs 100 143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 The Goddard School Moss Food 100 98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 La Quinta Inn 98 4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 03/10/2026 In-N-Out 100 1951 Double Double Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Amaravati Indian Cuisine 98 5012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen 100 9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy 100 527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Mojo's Tacos 89 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Cadence Academy Preschool 100 2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Cadence Academy Preschool Approval 2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/09/2026 Mojo's Tacos Bar 98 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Tropical Smoothie Cafe TN-100 98 7344 Nolensville Rd Unit 601 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 FOZZY'S COOLSPRING 94 600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 P. F. Chang's - Bar 100 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Don Pepe 96 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Churchill's Bar 94 7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Churchill's 83 7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Burger Up 69 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Pita Way 99 500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 FOZZY'S COOLSPRING bar 98 600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 P.F. Chang's China Bistro 96 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 The Taco Shop 86 9040 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel 100 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Just Love Coffee - McEwen 99 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Brookdale Franklin 98 910 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Mojo's Tacos Restaurant Bar 98 230 Franklin Rd STE-114 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Mojo's Taco Restaurant 98 230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 97 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Gyros King 95 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/06/2026 Brew House South Bar 100 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant 98 633 Frazier Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2026 Tacos El Patron 99 5075 Main Street Suite B-4 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers 99 7087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Allendale Elementary School Building 96 2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174 School Buildings Routine 03/05/2026 Salad Works 86 4935 Main St. Ste. 7-195 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 The Well Coffeehouse 100 711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Paxton Main Pool 94 2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2026 Brew House South 95 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2026 Mooyah 99 1560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 La Quinta Inn Food #1034 82 4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Allendale Elementary School Building 99 2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus 100 150 Franklin Road Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Tru Hotel 100 1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 03/05/2026 Maddy's Playhouse 100 2001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Maniac's Mobile Kitchen 100 801 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 2 Dogs Coffee 100 1504 Nickelby Pl Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Heritage Middle School 99 4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Otaku Ramen Franklin 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Great Wall 91 4825 E. Main St. #8 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Sonic Drive In #2064 100 2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Fairview Middle School FSE 100 1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Fairview Middle School FSE 100 1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 School Buildings Routine 03/04/2026 Maniac's 99 99 Seaboard Ln. STE 500 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Heritage Middle School 97 4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179 School Buildings Routine 03/04/2026 McDonalds 96 hwy 100 106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Greek Cafe # 3 97 115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Liberty Elementary School 100 600 Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Chetzels Bakehouse 100 99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

