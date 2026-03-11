Health Scores: Williamson County for March 11, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 4-11, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine
|95
|127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Providence Farms Artisan Foods
|99
|141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions
|99
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Franklin Lanes Inc.
|99
|1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|No. 1 Chinese Take-Out
|95
|127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|99
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|The Academy of Forrest Crossing
|Approval
|377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/10/2026
|Amazing Explorers Academy
|Approval
|7000 Longpoint Way Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/10/2026
|Amazing Explorers Academy Food
|100
|7000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|The Goddard School Moss Lane
|Approval
|98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/10/2026
|Werehawgs
|100
|143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|The Goddard School Moss Food
|100
|98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|La Quinta Inn
|98
|4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/10/2026
|In-N-Out
|100
|1951 Double Double Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Amaravati Indian Cuisine
|98
|5012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen
|100
|9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy
|100
|527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Mojo's Tacos
|89
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|100
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|Approval
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/09/2026
|Mojo's Tacos Bar
|98
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe TN-100
|98
|7344 Nolensville Rd Unit 601 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|FOZZY'S COOLSPRING
|94
|600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|P. F. Chang's - Bar
|100
|439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Don Pepe
|96
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Churchill's Bar
|94
|7180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Churchill's
|83
|7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Burger Up
|69
|401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Pita Way
|99
|500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|FOZZY'S COOLSPRING bar
|98
|600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|P.F. Chang's China Bistro
|96
|439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|The Taco Shop
|86
|9040 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|100
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Just Love Coffee - McEwen
|99
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Brookdale Franklin
|98
|910 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Mojo's Tacos Restaurant Bar
|98
|230 Franklin Rd STE-114 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Mojo's Taco Restaurant
|98
|230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|97
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Gyros King
|95
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/06/2026
|Brew House South Bar
|100
|1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant
|98
|633 Frazier Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2026
|Tacos El Patron
|99
|5075 Main Street Suite B-4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
|99
|7087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Allendale Elementary School Building
|96
|2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174
|School Buildings Routine
|03/05/2026
|Salad Works
|86
|4935 Main St. Ste. 7-195 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|The Well Coffeehouse
|100
|711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Paxton Main Pool
|94
|2007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2026
|Brew House South
|95
|1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2026
|Mooyah
|99
|1560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|La Quinta Inn Food #1034
|82
|4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Allendale Elementary School Building
|99
|2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus
|100
|150 Franklin Road Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Tru Hotel
|100
|1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/05/2026
|Maddy's Playhouse
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Maniac's Mobile Kitchen
|100
|801 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|2 Dogs Coffee
|100
|1504 Nickelby Pl Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Heritage Middle School
|99
|4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Otaku Ramen Franklin
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Great Wall
|91
|4825 E. Main St. #8 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Sonic Drive In #2064
|100
|2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Fairview Middle School FSE
|100
|1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Fairview Middle School FSE
|100
|1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|School Buildings Routine
|03/04/2026
|Maniac's
|99
|99 Seaboard Ln. STE 500 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Heritage Middle School
|97
|4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179
|School Buildings Routine
|03/04/2026
|McDonalds 96 hwy
|100
|106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Greek Cafe # 3
|97
|115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Liberty Elementary School
|100
|600 Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Chetzels Bakehouse
|100
|99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
