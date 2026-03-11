Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for March 11, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for March 11, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 4-11, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine95127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Providence Farms Artisan Foods99141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/10/2026
McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions99130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Franklin Lanes Inc.991200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/10/2026
No. 1 Chinese Take-Out95127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe993100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
The Academy of Forrest CrossingApproval377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/10/2026
Amazing Explorers AcademyApproval7000 Longpoint Way Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/10/2026
Amazing Explorers Academy Food1007000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
The Goddard School Moss LaneApproval98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064Child Care Facilities Routine03/10/2026
Werehawgs100143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/10/2026
The Goddard School Moss Food10098 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/10/2026
La Quinta Inn984207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine03/10/2026
In-N-Out1001951 Double Double Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Amaravati Indian Cuisine985012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen1009917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy100527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Mojo's Tacos892000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Cadence Academy Preschool1002204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Cadence Academy PreschoolApproval2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine03/09/2026
Mojo's Tacos Bar982000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Tropical Smoothie Cafe TN-100987344 Nolensville Rd Unit 601 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/09/2026
FOZZY'S COOLSPRING94600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
P. F. Chang's - Bar100439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Don Pepe961203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Churchill's Bar947180 Nolensville Rd STE-1B Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Churchill's837180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Burger Up69401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Pita Way99500 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/09/2026
FOZZY'S COOLSPRING bar98600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
P.F. Chang's China Bistro96439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
The Taco Shop869040 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/06/2026
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel100107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/06/2026
Just Love Coffee - McEwen994031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Brookdale Franklin98910 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Mojo's Tacos Restaurant Bar98230 Franklin Rd STE-114 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Mojo's Taco Restaurant98230 Franklin Road Ste 11Y Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria973046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Gyros King953046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine03/06/2026
Brew House South Bar1001855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/05/2026
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant98633 Frazier Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2026
Tacos El Patron995075 Main Street Suite B-4 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers997087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Allendale Elementary School Building962100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174School Buildings Routine03/05/2026
Salad Works864935 Main St. Ste. 7-195 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/05/2026
The Well Coffeehouse100711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Paxton Main Pool942007 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2026
Brew House South951855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2026
Mooyah991560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/05/2026
La Quinta Inn Food #1034824207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Allendale Elementary School Building992100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus100150 Franklin Road Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Tru Hotel1001001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine03/05/2026
Maddy's Playhouse1002001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Maniac's Mobile Kitchen100801 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/04/2026
2 Dogs Coffee1001504 Nickelby Pl Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Heritage Middle School994803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Otaku Ramen Franklin99230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Great Wall914825 E. Main St. #8 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Sonic Drive In #20641002018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Fairview Middle School FSE1001928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Fairview Middle School FSE1001928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062School Buildings Routine03/04/2026
Maniac's9999 Seaboard Ln. STE 500 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Heritage Middle School974803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station TN 37179School Buildings Routine03/04/2026
McDonalds 96 hwy100106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Greek Cafe # 397115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Liberty Elementary School100600 Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Chetzels Bakehouse10099 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×