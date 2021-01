This doesn’t happen very often but two buildings on Main Street in downtown Franklin are on the market, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Located at 412 Main and 414 Main Street, which is home to McCreary’s Pub and Jondie Boutique, NBJ states the properties are listed by Mark Lucas for $3.5 million (412 Main) and $1.5 million (414 Main).

Properties are owned by a trust by the Canady family who has been in the area since the 80s.