Trace Adkins Featured on Paramont+ Series ‘Behind The Music’

MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer and TV/film actor Trace Adkins takes fans Behind The Music as part of the iconic series now streaming on Paramount+. Sharing the highest highs and lowest lows of his storied career, Adkins, friends, and family come together to recount how he is “one of country music’s most recognizable stars—with one of the genre’s most dramatic stories,” as explained by CMT.com.

Fans can now stream his episode on Paramount+. Click here to watch.

Featuring interviews with long-time artist friends such as Blake Shelton, industry executives that Adkins has worked with over the years like Mike Dungan, songwriters, family, and more, the episode deep dives into the superstar’s musical trajectory and film career while exploring his triumphs and struggles along the way with cheating death multiple times. The episode airs as Adkins is on the road touring nationwide for both headline and festival shows. See here for full tour details here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email