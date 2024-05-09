Chukkers for Charity Announces Medical House Calls as Presenting Sponsor

Medical House Calls is named the presenting sponsor of Chukkers for Charity that returns on Saturday, Sept. 7 for the 28th annual sporting event held in Franklin, Tenn. benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!.

In making the announcement, Medical House Calls owner and entrepreneur Chuck McDowell said, “Medical House Calls, which provides primary health care services and IV therapy to patients in the comfort and safety of their own homes throughout Middle Tennessee, is proud to align for the second year in a row with two exceptional non-profit organizations that present Tennessee’s largest polo match while raising much needed funds.”

Audrey Kidd, Executive Director of Saddle Up!, said, “We’re honored to have Medical House Calls join us again as our presenting sponsor for this highly anticipated, mission-critical fundraiser. The programs supported through the generosity of Medical House Calls, and our other sponsors and patrons have a lifelong impact on the hundreds of children and young adults with disabilities who participate in equine assisted therapy and education at Saddle Up!, as well as the adults served by Rochelle Center. The power of the horse is apparent in high goal polo and also in the work of our incredible therapy horses. It is fitting that this event showcases both.”

“Chukkers for Charity plays a vital role in shining a light on Rochelle Center which offers support for adults with intellectual and developmental challenges,” added Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center. “It’s such an honor to take part in this wonderful event that directly benefits the work of our program and those of Saddle Up! and we truly appreciate our sponsors that make it possible.”

This year’s co-chairs are Falon Veit Scott and Brittany Haugh, who are avid volunteers for the event and non-profit organizations. This is Scott’s second year chairing the event and brings endless experience as Founder and CEO of EES, an international event management firm. Haugh started volunteering at Saddle Up! 15 years ago, and has a passion for the organization’s mission. Chukkers for Charity is Tennessee’s largest and highest grossing charity polo match having raised more than $2.8 Million since 1996.

The gates open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters and 2 p.m. for sponsors and patrons. The opening ceremony will be held at 2:45 p.m. with the polo match beginning around 3 p.m. The Patrons Dinner is provided at half time and will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 10. Tailgating tickets are a popular option and tailgaters are encouraged to decorate their area to the theme of the event.

Please visit www.chukkersforcharity.net for more information.

