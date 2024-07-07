Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for June 10

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 10-14, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,750,000 Mallory Park Pb 45 Pg 97 1598 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $5,150,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 65 Pg 126 8455 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $4,650,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8127 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,400,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1912 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $4,082,000 158 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,750,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8084 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,900,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 104 Earlham Ct Franklin 37067 $2,695,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8877 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $2,650,000 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 143 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,550,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59 1491 Kellywood Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8406 Six String Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,315,000 Sheridan Park Pb 41 Pg 12 5609 Saddlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,250,000 Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57 514 Rochester Close Franklin 37064 $2,249,900 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1668 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,235,000 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7128 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $2,060,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4808 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $2,030,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 20 Pg 24 694 Jones Hill Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8390 Six String Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,895,000 1126 Beechs Tavern Pvt Trl Franklin 37069 $1,835,000 Annandale Sec 8 Pb 49 Pg 144 9238 Carrisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,825,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 10 Carmel Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,824,900 Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30 1154 Echo Ln Franklin 37069 $1,800,000 813 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 4922 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $1,785,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 38 9104 Heritage Dr Brentwood 37027

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email