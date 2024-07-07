Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for June 10

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 10-14, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,750,000Mallory Park Pb 45 Pg 971598 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$5,150,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 65 Pg 1268455 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$4,650,000Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198127 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$4,400,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071912 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$4,082,000158 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$3,750,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118084 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,900,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98104 Earlham CtFranklin37067
$2,695,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118877 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$2,650,000Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145143 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,550,000Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 591491 Kellywood DrBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738406 Six String Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,315,000Sheridan Park Pb 41 Pg 125609 Saddlewood LnBrentwood37027
$2,250,000Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57514 Rochester CloseFranklin37064
$2,249,900Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121668 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$2,235,000Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497128 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$2,060,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124808 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$2,030,000Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 20 Pg 24694 Jones Hill DrBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738390 Six String Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,895,0001126 Beechs Tavern Pvt TrlFranklin37069
$1,835,000Annandale Sec 8 Pb 49 Pg 1449238 Carrisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$1,825,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 410 Carmel LnBrentwood37027
$1,824,900Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 301154 Echo LnFranklin37069
$1,800,000813 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,800,0004922 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$1,785,000Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 389104 Heritage DrBrentwood37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here