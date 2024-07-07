Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for June 10

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 10-14, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,750,000
|Mallory Park Pb 45 Pg 97
|1598 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,150,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 65 Pg 126
|8455 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,650,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8127 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,400,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1912 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,082,000
|158 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,750,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8084 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,900,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|104 Earlham Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,695,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8877 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,650,000
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|143 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,550,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59
|1491 Kellywood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8406 Six String Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,315,000
|Sheridan Park Pb 41 Pg 12
|5609 Saddlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,250,000
|Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57
|514 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,249,900
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1668 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,235,000
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7128 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,060,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4808 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,030,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 20 Pg 24
|694 Jones Hill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8390 Six String Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,895,000
|1126 Beechs Tavern Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,835,000
|Annandale Sec 8 Pb 49 Pg 144
|9238 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,825,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|10 Carmel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,824,900
|Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30
|1154 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,800,000
|813 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|4922 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,785,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 8 Pb 14 Pg 38
|9104 Heritage Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
