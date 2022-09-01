Top 10 Tennessee High School Mascots

Mascots are the heart and soul of your team. It gives your team and school identity. Sure, people will shout “Go *insert school name here*” but where’s the fun in that? Mascots give the inspiration for the witty entrance and student section signs and sometimes even the lyrics to the fight songs. A school’s mascot is the pride that the community has in itself, wrapped into one logo, nickname, or even a physical mascot on the sidelines.

So, what are some of the best ones in the beautiful state of Tennessee? Here’ a top 10 list:

(1-5 on this list are solely unique to the Tennessee school that they belong. No other school in America has that name. 6-9 are unique in the state of Tennessee and is not reused anywhere in the state. Stats and Info collected from MaxPreps, photos from individual schools’ Twitter accounts)