Dolly Parton Launches New Pet Line Called Doggy Parton

Dolly Parton, has announced the launch of Doggy Parton – a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more, in partnership with SportPet Designs, that will feature a little “Dolly” inspiration that is sure to get tails waggin’! Doggy Parton is quite literally a “pet” project that is very near and dear to Dolly’s heart with part of the proceeds going to Willa B. Farms – a rescue that provides a loving home to displaced animals of all kinds. For more information on Willa B. Farms or to donate please visit: https://www.willabfarms.com/.
“’Puppy Love” was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” says Parton. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”
Initially Doggy Parton products will be available via DoggyParton.com and Amazon
Doggy Parton Product Line Includes:
- Red Gingham Overalls Dress
- Red Gingham Western Collared Shirt
- Dolly & The Mighty Fine Band Shirt
- In a World Full of Jolenes Be A Dolly Shirt
- All Star Show Vintage Style Shirt
- Collared Blue Jean Denim Jacket
- Cowgirl Collared Dress
- Printed Denim & Gingham Bandana
- Sparkling Beaded Butterfly Necklace
- Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara
- Blonde Bombshell Wig
- Country Sweetheart Costume Set
- Gingham Western Print Two-piece Collar and Leash Set
- Pretty Little Lady Pink Sequined Two-piece Collar and Leash Set
- Gingham Print Body Harness
- Rhinestone Spoiled Pink Body Harness
- Fabulous High Heel Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
- Backwoods Barbie Throwback LP Record Plush Crinkle Dog Toy
- I Beg Your Parton Red Coffee Mug Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
- Dolly’s Heritage Acoustic Guitar Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
- Microphone Plush Dog Squeaky Toy with Rope
- Pink Winking Butterfly Plush Crinkle Dog Toy
- Rainbow Fringe Plush Crinkle Dog Toy