Dolly Parton Launches New Pet Line Called Doggy Parton

Dolly Parton, has announced the launch of Doggy Parton – a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more, in partnership with SportPet Designs, that will feature a little “Dolly” inspiration that is sure to get tails waggin’! Doggy Parton is quite literally a “pet” project that is very near and dear to Dolly’s heart with part of the proceeds going to Willa B. Farms – a rescue that provides a loving home to displaced animals of all kinds.  For more information on Willa B. Farms or to donate please visit:  https://www.willabfarms.com/.

“’Puppy Love” was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” says Parton. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?’”

Initially Doggy Parton products will be available via DoggyParton.com and Amazon.com with more retailers to be announced later.

Doggy Parton Product Line Includes:

  • Red Gingham Overalls Dress
  • Red Gingham Western Collared Shirt
  • Dolly & The Mighty Fine Band Shirt
  • In a World Full of Jolenes Be A Dolly Shirt
  • All Star Show Vintage Style Shirt
  • Collared Blue Jean Denim Jacket
  • Cowgirl Collared Dress
  • Printed Denim & Gingham Bandana
  • Sparkling Beaded Butterfly Necklace
  • Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara
  • Blonde Bombshell Wig
  • Country Sweetheart Costume Set
  • Gingham Western Print Two-piece Collar and Leash Set
  • Pretty Little Lady Pink Sequined Two-piece Collar and Leash Set
  • Gingham Print Body Harness
  • Rhinestone Spoiled Pink Body Harness
  • Fabulous High Heel Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
  • Backwoods Barbie Throwback LP Record Plush Crinkle Dog Toy
  • I Beg Your Parton Red Coffee Mug Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
  • Dolly’s Heritage Acoustic Guitar Plush Dog Squeaky Toy
  • Microphone Plush Dog Squeaky Toy with Rope
  • Pink Winking Butterfly Plush Crinkle Dog Toy
  • Rainbow Fringe Plush Crinkle Dog Toy

