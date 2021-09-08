Today’s Top Stories: Sept 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 8, 2021.
The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Williamson County will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 8 AM to 1 PM at the Williamson County Administrative Complex located at 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN. Read More
photo from Maxi B Home Facebook
The home decor store, located at 150 Pewitt Drive in Brentwood, announces its closure. Read More
See where houses sold for August 23-27, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
photo from Bakehouse Wine & Spirits Facebook
Franklin Bakehouse at Harpeth Square has expanded and opened Bakehouse Wine & Spirits. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More