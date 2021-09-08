Today’s Top Stories: Sept 8, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Bakehouse Wine & Spirits
photo from Bakehouse Wine & Spirits Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 8, 2021.

Hazardous Waste Day

1Household Hazardous Waste Collection Takes Place Sept 11

The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Williamson County will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 8 AM to 1 PM at the Williamson County Administrative Complex located at 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN. Read More

Maxi B Home
photo from Maxi B Home Facebook

2Brentwood Home Decor Store Maxi B. Announces Closure

The home decor store, located at 150 Pewitt Drive in Brentwood, announces its closure. Read More

property transfers real estate

3Williamson County Property Transfers August 23

See where houses sold for August 23-27, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Bakehouse Wine & Spirits
photo from Bakehouse Wine & Spirits Facebook

4Bakehouse Wine & Spirits Now Open

Franklin Bakehouse at Harpeth Square has expanded and opened Bakehouse Wine & Spirits. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Previous articleHow to Increase the Lifespan of Your Roof | Roof Doctors, LLC
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here