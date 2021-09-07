Williamson County Property Transfers August 23

See where houses sold for August 23-27, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$1,393,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6000 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$538,100.00
|Andover Sec 2
|130 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,245,000.00
|3722 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1
|212 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$515,000.00
|Andover Sec 2
|134 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,917,845.00
|Preserve @ Concord
|9481 Highland Bend Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1323 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$645,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6793 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$705,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|207 Wynbrook Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 30
|1731 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$350,000.00
|6492 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$605,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2
|1275 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$605,000.00
|Hill Addn
|1101 Parkview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$860,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|3136 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,050,000.00
|Catalina Ph 4
|2196 Capistrano Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$706,000.00
|Summer Hill Sec 1
|2389 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$578,594.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1022 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$665,610.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|209 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,595,000.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|1085 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,416.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|1025 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 3
|1508 Kemah Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$529,900.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2
|2414 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$435,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|3003 Feradach Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$403,000.00
|Cherokee Hills Ph 1
|7528 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$889,900.00
|Flippen Jerry
|6639 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$526,410.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|4018 Danes Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$830,000.00
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|9533 Fayette Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$310,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|402 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$560,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|334 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$700,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec4
|1000 Crisp Springs Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$417,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|230 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$350,000.00
|York Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$251,750.00
|Grove Sec13
|9200 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$304,000.00
|Chester Creek Sec 1
|7222 Little John Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$875,000.00
|Whittmore Sec2a
|813 Stone Meadow Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$895,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 2
|9011 Hood Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$412,000.00
|Chester Creek Sec 1
|7115 Little John Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$155,000.00
|Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$155,000.00
|Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$87,500.00
|Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$857,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph1
|1204 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$217,339.00
|Williamsburg Com Ph 2
|1129 W Main St #28
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$278,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2016 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$895,000.00
|Harpeth Meadows Sec 2
|183 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|907 Bridgewater Ct
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$264,650.00
|Smith & Hayes Add
|6613 Second St
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$377,000.00
|Cherokee Hills Ph 1
|7531 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$492,500.00
|Burtonwood Sec 1
|2957 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$915,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 4
|420 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,437,805.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|1007 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,229,765.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|1019 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,927,000.00
|Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$470,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph1
|1993 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$46,000,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 40
|5301 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$765,000.00
|Holly Tree Farms Ph 1
|1112 Holly Tree Farms Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,600,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1753 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 4
|138 Cliffe Run
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$291,000.00
|Mosley R S
|9629 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$714,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 9
|233 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2812 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Black Rose Ranch
|1442 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|755 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Parkside Downs
|1425 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,275,000.00
|Kirby Primm
|1631 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$641,900.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|401 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1012 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,639,878.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|255 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3001 Benevento Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$922,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1016 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$600,200.00
|Sunny Side Est
|2716 Hillsboro Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$630,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|4017 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,400,000.00
|4532 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$997,000.00
|Westhaven Sec46
|5068 Nelson Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$815,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph1
|1040 Brittain Downs Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$334,656.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 7
|1038 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$360,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a
|2001 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$762,655.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1239 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Barrington
|104 Barrington Ct E
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,160,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|2001 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$729,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 2
|1809 Blue Springs Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,800,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7530 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$722,150.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7061 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$22,800,000.00
|Ovation
|Ovation Pkwy Pvt
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 37
|901 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$626,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 11
|506 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,350,000.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6325 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$715,395.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7012 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$600,000.00
|Nolen Park Ph 2
|7164 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$728,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21
|435 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$765,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec2
|310 Messenger Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$648,615.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7057 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,122,000.00
|Graddy Greg & Kimberely
|3644 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,311,295.00
|Wynfield Village
|1036 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$544,728.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|433 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$619,900.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec2
|802 Charming Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|7003 Grackle Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1011 Crimson Clover Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$555,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec16
|9057 Wheeler Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$420,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2632 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$975,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6817 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$790,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9023 Meadowlawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,501,280.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1882 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$599,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|115 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$760,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 1
|9421 Raven Hollow Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2
|9145 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$509,900.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec10
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8463 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$740,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|168 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|107 Powder Mill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,510,000.00
|192 Hillhaven Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$620,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|268 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,450,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 4
|11 Camelback Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,750,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8119 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$335,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 3
|2610 Matchstick Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$280,000.00
|Woodside Ph1b
|2096 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$737,346.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|1061 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$791,250.00
|Brittain Downs Add Ph 2
|1035 Brittain Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$630,000.00
|Sullivan Fannie Est
|7329 Sullivan Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,328,849.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|354 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$715,000.00
|Whittmore Sec2a
|513 Millstone Springs Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$4,699,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|390 Lady Of The Lake Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$10,200,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|513 King Richards Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$757,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 6
|536 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$515,295.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7071 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$770,000.00
|Barclay Place
|507 Calista Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a
|2968 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$690,250.00
|Breckenridge So Sec 4
|305 Breckenridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$805,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 3
|706 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$802,000.00
|Laurelwood
|1857 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$758,950.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 6
|202 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1834 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$667,500.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 3
|455 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$175,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 3
|7108 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$770,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1510 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$633,362.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4036 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a
|3121 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$300,000.00
|Lewis Aita
|1819 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$363,000.00
|Liberty Square Sec 4
|154 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1
|143 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$615,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 3
|100 Poplar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$791,500.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|412 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,050,000.00
|Sneed Manor
|501 Stella Vista Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|4584 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$331,100.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2902 Cochran Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 1
|133 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,250,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5480 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Cunningham Property
|2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$513,000.00
|Covington
|8569 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$285,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #r-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,360,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 6
|1202 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$566,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 4
|303 Rosebud Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Black Hawk Sec3
|5525 Hawks Landing Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,227,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #11
|3018 Flagstone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,012,200.00
|Traceland Est
|5614 Parker Branch Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$733,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1054 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$58,000.00
|Scott Dillon James
|7180 Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$790,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 1
|907 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$536,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 1
|5113 Dorchester Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$777,885.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7016 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$756,184.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7009 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$750,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|307 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Concord Hunt Sec 3
|9132 Concord Hunt Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|3029 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$122,500.00
|Potters Clay Sec 2
|7014 Lonesome Dove Pvt Trl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$323,000.00
|Fernvale Springs
|7124 Fernvale Springs Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$559,105.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3023 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,604,307.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1752 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$439,950.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph2
|1050 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$630,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|100 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$645,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|3016 Macon Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 9
|120 Gallagher Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|407 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
