Williamson County Property Transfers August 23

See where houses sold for August 23-27, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$1,393,000.00Grove Sec 26000 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
$538,100.00Andover Sec 2130 Stanwick DrFranklinTN37067
$1,245,000.003722 New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1212 Norfolk LnNolensvilleTN37135
$515,000.00Andover Sec 2134 Stanwick DrFranklinTN37067
$1,917,845.00Preserve @ Concord9481 Highland Bend CtBrentwoodTN37027
$520,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11323 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
$645,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26793 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
$705,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B207 Wynbrook CtFranklinTN37064
$525,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 301731 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
$350,000.006492 Arno-college Grove RdCollege GroveTN37046
$605,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 21275 Creekside DrNolensvilleTN37135
$605,000.00Hill Addn1101 Parkview DrFranklinTN37064
$860,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 23136 Natoma CirThompsons StationTN37179
$1,050,000.00Catalina Ph 42196 Capistrano WayNolensvilleTN37135
$706,000.00Summer Hill Sec 12389 Henpeck LnFranklinTN37064
$578,594.00Lochridge Sec11022 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$665,610.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a209 Heydon CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,595,000.00Westhaven Sec541085 Calico StFranklinTN37064
$1,250,416.00Westhaven Sec521025 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
$570,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 31508 Kemah CtBrentwoodTN37027
$529,900.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 22414 Adelaide DrThompsons StationTN37179
$435,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 13003 Feradach LnSpring HillTN37174
$403,000.00Cherokee Hills Ph 17528 Cherokee Hills RdFairviewTN37062
$889,900.00Flippen Jerry6639 Arno-college Grove RdCollege GroveTN37046
$526,410.00Brixworth Ph54018 Danes DrSpring HillTN37174
$830,000.00Raintree Forest Reserve9533 Fayette CtBrentwoodTN37027
$310,000.00Shirebrook Ph2402 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$560,000.00Meadowgreen Acres334 Colt LnFranklinTN37069
$700,000.00Waters Edge Sec41000 Crisp Springs DrFranklinTN37064
$417,000.00Meadowgreen Acres230 Derby LnFranklinTN37069
$350,000.00York RdNolensvilleTN37135
$251,750.00Grove Sec139200 Joiner Creek RdCollege GroveTN37046
$304,000.00Chester Creek Sec 17222 Little John LnFairviewTN37062
$875,000.00Whittmore Sec2a813 Stone Meadow CtNolensvilleTN37135
$895,000.00Carondelet Sec 29011 Hood PlBrentwoodTN37027
$412,000.00Chester Creek Sec 17115 Little John LnFairviewTN37062
$155,000.00Lampley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$155,000.00Lampley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$87,500.00Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
$857,000.00Owl Creek Ph11204 Boxthorn DrBrentwoodTN37027
$217,339.00Williamsburg Com Ph 21129 W Main St #28FranklinTN37064
$278,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2016 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$895,000.00Harpeth Meadows Sec 2183 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
$1,025,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a907 Bridgewater CtNashvilleTN37221
$264,650.00Smith & Hayes Add6613 Second StCollege GroveTN37046
$377,000.00Cherokee Hills Ph 17531 Cherokee Hills RdFairviewTN37062
$492,500.00Burtonwood Sec 12957 Burtonwood DrSpring HillTN37174
$915,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 4420 Molly Bright LnFranklinTN37064
$1,437,805.00Westhaven Sec521007 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
$1,229,765.00Westhaven Sec521019 Kathryn AveFranklinTN37064
$3,927,000.00Tulloss RdFranklinTN37067
$470,000.00Copper Ridge Ph11993 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
$46,000,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 405301 Maryland WayBrentwoodTN37027
$765,000.00Holly Tree Farms Ph 11112 Holly Tree Farms RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,600,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec71753 Umbria DrBrentwoodTN37027
$900,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 4138 Cliffe RunFranklinTN37067
$291,000.00Mosley R S9629 Clovercroft RdNolensvilleTN37135
$714,000.00Polk Place Sec 9233 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Candlewood Sec 12812 Candlewicke DrSpring HillTN37174
$650,000.00Black Rose Ranch1442 Coleman RdFranklinTN37064
$1,050,000.00Westhaven Sec43755 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064
$2,200,000.00Parkside Downs1425 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$1,275,000.00Kirby Primm1631 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$641,900.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5401 Chelsey CvFranklinTN37064
$250,000.00Annecy Ph11012 Annecy PkwyNolensvilleTN37135
$1,639,878.00Bishops Gate Wards Mill255 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Benevento Ph 13001 Benevento DrSpring HillTN37174
$922,000.00Annecy Ph11016 Annecy PkwyNolensvilleTN37135
$600,200.00Sunny Side Est2716 Hillsboro RdBrentwoodTN37027
$630,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec24017 Compass Pointe CtThompsons StationTN37179
$2,400,000.004532 Harpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
$997,000.00Westhaven Sec465068 Nelson DrFranklinTN37064
$815,000.00Brittain Downs Ph11040 Brittain Downs DrNolensvilleTN37135
$334,656.00Newport Crossing Sec 71038 Watauga CtThompsons StationTN37179
$360,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-a2001 Roderick CirFranklinTN37064
$762,655.00Scales Farmstead Ph21239 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$850,000.00Barrington104 Barrington Ct EFranklinTN37067
$1,160,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph12001 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$729,000.00River Rest Est Sec 21809 Blue Springs CtFranklinTN37069
$1,800,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37530 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$722,150.00Arrington Ridge Sec17061 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$22,800,000.00OvationOvation Pkwy PvtFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Westhaven Sec 37901 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$626,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 11506 Hope AveFranklinTN37067
$1,350,000.00Lookaway Farms Sec16325 Turkey Foot CtFranklinTN37067
$715,395.00Arrington Ridge Sec17012 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$600,000.00Nolen Park Ph 27164 Nolen Park CirNolensvilleTN37135
$728,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21435 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$765,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec2310 Messenger LnFranklinTN37064
$648,615.00Falls Grove Sec67057 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$2,122,000.00Graddy Greg & Kimberely3644 Bear Creek RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,311,295.00Wynfield Village1036 Wynfield Village CtFranklinTN37064
$544,728.00Lockwood Glen Sec9433 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$619,900.00Tywater Crossing Sec2802 Charming CtFranklinTN37064
$750,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph27003 Grackle CtSpring HillTN37174
$825,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1011 Crimson Clover DrBrentwoodTN37027
$555,000.00Wades Grove Sec169057 Wheeler DrSpring HillTN37174
$420,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2632 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
$975,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26817 Chatterton DrCollege GroveTN37046
$790,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 19023 Meadowlawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,501,280.00Traditions Sec51882 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$599,000.00Avalon Sec 4115 Pennystone CirFranklinTN37067
$760,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 19421 Raven Hollow RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,000,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec29145 Holstein DrNolensvilleTN37135
$509,900.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec108086 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$2,400,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48463 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$740,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park168 Fowler CirFranklinTN37064
$385,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2107 Powder Mill DrFranklinTN37064
$1,510,000.00192 Hillhaven LnFranklinTN37064
$620,000.00Avalon Sec 7268 Pennystone CirFranklinTN37067
$2,450,000.00Governors Club The Ph 411 Camelback CtBrentwoodTN37027
$3,750,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38119 Mountaintop DrCollege GroveTN37046
$335,000.00Candlewood Sec 32610 Matchstick PlSpring HillTN37174
$280,000.00Woodside Ph1b2096 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$737,346.00Tap Root Hills Sec51061 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37064
$791,250.00Brittain Downs Add Ph 21035 Brittain LnNolensvilleTN37135
$630,000.00Sullivan Fannie Est7329 Sullivan RdFairviewTN37062
$1,328,849.00Stephens Valley Sec6354 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$715,000.00Whittmore Sec2a513 Millstone Springs DrNolensvilleTN37135
$4,699,000.00Avalon Sec 3390 Lady Of The Lake LnFranklinTN37067
$10,200,000.00Avalon Sec 3513 King Richards CtFranklinTN37067
$757,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 6536 Fort Lee CtNolensvilleTN37135
$515,295.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37071 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$770,000.00Barclay Place507 Calista CtFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a2968 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$690,250.00Breckenridge So Sec 4305 Breckenridge RdFranklinTN37067
$805,000.00Carondelet Sec 3706 Shenandoah DrBrentwoodTN37027
$802,000.00Laurelwood1857 Shamrock DrBrentwoodTN37027
$758,950.00Founders Pointe Sec 6202 Tyne DrFranklinTN37064
$1,000,000.00Sonoma Sec 11834 Sonoma TrBrentwoodTN37027
$667,500.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 3455 Logans CirFranklinTN37067
$175,000.00Chester Est Sec 37108 Timberlane DrFairviewTN37062
$770,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1510 Red Oak DrBrentwoodTN37027
$633,362.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164036 Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
$510,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a3121 Locust HollowNolensvilleTN37135
$300,000.00Lewis Aita1819 Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$363,000.00Liberty Square Sec 4154 Arsenal DrFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1143 Lodge Hall RdNolensvilleTN37135
$615,000.00Green Valley Sec 3100 Poplar StFranklinTN37064
$791,500.00Scales Farmstead Ph2412 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$1,050,000.00Sneed Manor501 Stella Vista Pvt CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,500,000.004584 Columbia PkThompsons StationTN37179
$331,100.00Cochran Trace Sec 22902 Cochran CtSpring HillTN37174
$425,000.00Riverview Park Sec 1133 Pebblecreek RdFranklinTN37064
$2,250,000.00Traceland Est5480 Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$275,000.00Cunningham Property2261 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$513,000.00Covington8569 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
$285,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #r-2FranklinTN37064
$1,360,000.00Indian Point Sec 61202 Choctaw TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$566,000.00Willowsprings Sec 4303 Rosebud CirFranklinTN37064
$385,000.00Black Hawk Sec35525 Hawks Landing DrArringtonTN37014
$1,227,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #113018 Flagstone DrFranklinTN37069
$1,012,200.00Traceland Est5614 Parker Branch TrlFranklinTN37064
$733,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21054 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
$58,000.00Scott Dillon James7180 Kingston RdFairviewTN37062
$790,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 1907 Steeplechase DrBrentwoodTN37027
$536,000.00Stonehenge Sec 15113 Dorchester CirBrentwoodTN37027
$777,885.00Arrington Ridge Sec17016 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$756,184.00Arrington Ridge Sec17009 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$750,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec15307 Sherman CtFranklinTN37064
$1,400,000.00Concord Hunt Sec 39132 Concord Hunt CirBrentwoodTN37027
$455,000.00Stream Valley Sec163029 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
$122,500.00Potters Clay Sec 27014 Lonesome Dove Pvt TrlFairviewTN37062
$323,000.00Fernvale Springs7124 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
$559,105.00Brixworth Ph53023 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,604,307.00Tuscany Hills Sec71752 Umbria DrBrentwoodTN37027
$439,950.00Cumberland Estates Ph21050 Wiseman Farm RdFairviewTN37062
$630,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18100 Wise RdFranklinTN37064
$645,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a3016 Macon CtSpring HillTN37174
$750,000.00Polk Place Sec 9120 Gallagher DrFranklinTN37064
$3,500,000.00Westhaven Sec 7407 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064

