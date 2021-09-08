How to Increase the Lifespan of Your Roof | Roof Doctors, LLC

The importance of a good roof can’t be understated. A leaky or weathered roof can allow moisture into your home, which can destroy walls, flooring, and the structural integrity of your home.

The good news is, roofing technology has come a long way over the years. Today a roof can last anywhere from 20 to 50+ years depending on the material, quality of installation, and maintenance. That’s right, maintenance does play a role. You can increase the lifespan of your roof with proper care.

Explore the different types of roofing materials here to find the type of roof on your home. Then, find out how Roof Doctors recommends extending the life of your roof.

Asphalt Shingles

Asphalt shingle roofs are by far the most common material used in residential roofing, especially here in Middle Tennessee. All of Roof Doctors’ shingle roofing systems come standard with a 10-year algae resistance warranty with additional warranties from 20 to 50 years.

How to Maintain Asphalt Shingle Roofs:

Clean all debris. Leaves and debris can trap moisture, leading to rot.

Use roof cement to rescue loose shingles. If you notice one loose shingle, there are likely more.

If shingles are warped or curling, it may be time to replace. Call Roof Doctors.

Standing Seam Roofs

Standing seam roofs offer longevity and curb appeal. Paint finish warranties last up to 45 years, and a properly installed standing seam roof can last up to 100 years with little need for repair.

How to Maintain Standing Seam Roofs:

These roofs require little maintenance. Simply spray down gently with a hose twice a year to remove pollen and debris.

Clean gutters to promote drainage.

Remove debris.

Trim overhanging limbs.

Slate Roofing

Slate roofing is one of the oldest and longest-lasting roofing materials; it is a natural product that is quarried from the ground. Roof Doctors has made repairs on slate roofs that are more than 100 years old.

How to Maintain Slate Roofs:

Clean gutters to promote drainage.

Remove debris.

Replace damaged slates as soon as they are noticed.

Have your slate roof inspected every five to seven years by a professional experienced with this material.

Copper Roofing

Copper roofs are traditionally used for accent spots. However, a full copper roof will be the last roof your home ever needs – especially when installed by Roof Doctors, one of the few roofing experts in the area that still properly installs copper roofs.

How to Maintain Copper Roofs:

Clean gutters to promote drainage.

Remove debris with a broom.

Clean the roof with a soft bristle brush and an equal-part mixture of salt and white vinegar. Rinse with a garden hose.

Never pressure wash a copper roof or use chemicals, as this can damage the patina, which protects the copper roof.

