Franklin Bakehouse Begins Construction on New Restaurant, Wine and Liquor Store

Franklin Bakehouse, located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Franklin, is expanding and has begun construction on a new restaurant and a boutique wine and liquor store.

The restaurant announced the news via Instagram, “We’ve started construction on our TWO new concepts – a restaurant and a boutique wine and liquor store – and hope to be open later this summer!”

“We’ll be sharing more information over the next few months but we just couldn’t wait to share the news! A big thank you to you and the rest of the Franklin community for supporting us and allowing this next dream to become a reality so quickly! We love you Franklin!”

Currently, there are no other liquor stores in the Main Street area of downtown Franklin.

Owned by Angie and Bill Muir, Franklin Bakehouse opened in September 2020. They offer fresh baked goods from pastries to bread, coffee, prepared dinners, sandwiches, brunch items, wine and beer by the glass.

Hours of operation are Monday – Wednesday, 7 am – 7 pm, Thursday – Saturday, 7 am – 8 pm, and Sunday 8 am – 3 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Franklin Bakehouse on Instagram.