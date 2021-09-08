Household Hazardous Waste Collection Takes Place Sept 11

The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Williamson County will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 8 AM to 1 PM at the Williamson County Administrative Complex located at 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN.

What Can I Dispose of at Williamson County’s Event?

AUTOMOTIVE AND MARINE PRODUCTS

fuel additives

grease and rust solvents, naval jelly

carburetor and fuel injector cleaners

starter fluids

body putty

coolant

gasoline

HOME MAINTENANCE / IMPROVEMENT PRODUCTS

used strippers and thinners

adhesives

driveway sealant

roofing tar

wallpaper remover

HOME / LAWN / GARDEN PRODUCTS

pesticides

herbicides

fertilizers

wood preservatives

SMALL BUSINESS WASTE – ACCEPTABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators, who generate less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month and have in storage less than 2,200 pounds, are now eligible to participate at the mobile HHW/CESQG Collection Events. To request a price quote and schedule an appointment, please contact Clean Harbors Environmental Services at (615) 643-3170 with a waste inventory. Most CESQG collection appointments will be scheduled immediately following the HHW event ending time.

veterinary clinics

auto body repair shops

schools

churches

foreclosure company cleanouts

print shops

MISCELLANEOUS

pool chemicals

photo processing chemicals

medicines / drugs

aerosols / compressed gas

mercury thermostats and thermometers

fluorescent lamps

compact fluorescent lamps

needles and sharps (in puncture-proof containers)

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS

The following items will NOT be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection.

BATTERIES, OIL, PAINT, ANTIFREEZE, ELECTRONICS (B.O.P.A.E.)

These items are accepted during the year-round B.O.P.A.E. COLLECTION at the City of Franklin Sanitation and Environmental Services Department located at 417 Century Court, Franklin 37064

Monday – Thursday from 6 AM – 4 PM or on the first Saturday of each month from 8 AM to 12 noon

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON THIS YEAR-ROUND COLLECTION

B.O.P.A.E. will NOT be accepted at the Williamson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection site at 1320 West Main Street.

MEDICAL / BIOLOGICAL

infectious wastes

dead animals

any waste from a doctor’s office, clinic, or veterinarian’s office

EXPLOSIVES / AMMUNITION

fireworks

military ordnance

gun powder

ammunition

RADIOACTIVES

smoke detectors

MISCELLANEOUS

empty containers of any kind

automotive gas tanks

laboratory chemicals

Call Williamson Recycles at (615) 786-0166 with additional questions.

For more information, visit: https://www.williamsoncounty- tn.gov/158/Household- Hazardous-Waste