Household Hazardous Waste Collection Takes Place Sept 11

The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Williamson County will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 8 AM to 1 PM at the Williamson County Administrative Complex located at 1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN.
What Can I Dispose of at Williamson County’s Event?
AUTOMOTIVE AND MARINE PRODUCTS
- fuel additives
- grease and rust solvents, naval jelly
- carburetor and fuel injector cleaners
- starter fluids
- body putty
- coolant
- gasoline
HOME MAINTENANCE / IMPROVEMENT PRODUCTS
- used strippers and thinners
- adhesives
- driveway sealant
- roofing tar
- wallpaper remover
HOME / LAWN / GARDEN PRODUCTS
- pesticides
- herbicides
- fertilizers
- wood preservatives
SMALL BUSINESS WASTE – ACCEPTABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators, who generate less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month and have in storage less than 2,200 pounds, are now eligible to participate at the mobile HHW/CESQG Collection Events. To request a price quote and schedule an appointment, please contact Clean Harbors Environmental Services at (615) 643-3170 with a waste inventory. Most CESQG collection appointments will be scheduled immediately following the HHW event ending time.
- veterinary clinics
- auto body repair shops
- schools
- churches
- foreclosure company cleanouts
- print shops
MISCELLANEOUS
- pool chemicals
- photo processing chemicals
- medicines / drugs
- aerosols / compressed gas
- mercury thermostats and thermometers
- fluorescent lamps
- compact fluorescent lamps
- needles and sharps (in puncture-proof containers)
UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS
The following items will NOT be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection.
BATTERIES, OIL, PAINT, ANTIFREEZE, ELECTRONICS (B.O.P.A.E.)
These items are accepted during the year-round B.O.P.A.E. COLLECTION at the City of Franklin Sanitation and Environmental Services Department located at 417 Century Court, Franklin 37064
Monday – Thursday from 6 AM – 4 PM or on the first Saturday of each month from 8 AM to 12 noon
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON THIS YEAR-ROUND COLLECTION
B.O.P.A.E. will NOT be accepted at the Williamson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection site at 1320 West Main Street.
MEDICAL / BIOLOGICAL
- infectious wastes
- dead animals
- any waste from a doctor’s office, clinic, or veterinarian’s office
EXPLOSIVES / AMMUNITION
- fireworks
- military ordnance
- gun powder
- ammunition
RADIOACTIVES
- smoke detectors
MISCELLANEOUS
- empty containers of any kind
- automotive gas tanks
- laboratory chemicals
Call Williamson Recycles at (615) 786-0166 with additional questions.
