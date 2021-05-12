Today’s Top Stories: May 12, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 12, 2021.
1GasBuddy Activates Fuel Availability Tracker
To help consumers find gas after last week’s cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused gas price spikes and outages, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker. Read more.
2Brentwood Summer Concerts Return to Crockett Park
After canceling the 2020 season of summer concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June. Read More.
3Williamson County Jail Inmate Dies from Apparent Suicide
An inmate at the Williamson County Jail died of an apparent suicide on Monday, May 10, 2021. Read More.
4Franklin Five Points Farmers Market Brings Out Community on Opening Day
The new Franklin Five Points Farmers Market opened yesterday. The market, located at 100 5th Avenue North, is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm until the end of September. Read More.
5Photo of the Day: May 12, 2021
Today’s photo is of Reese Witherspoon in downtown Franklin celebrating Mother’s Day at Triple Crown Bakery. Read More.