Today’s Top Stories: May 12, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Five Points Farmers Market
Five Points Market/photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 12, 2021.

costco gas
Photo taken at Costco in Brentwood on May 12/photo by Donna Vissman

1GasBuddy Activates Fuel Availability Tracker

To help consumers find gas after last week’s cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused gas price spikes and outages, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker. Read more.

crockett park

2Brentwood Summer Concerts Return to Crockett Park

After canceling the 2020 season of summer concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June. Read More.

DELAND BILLY MEADOWS

3Williamson County Jail Inmate Dies from Apparent Suicide

An inmate at the Williamson County Jail died of an apparent suicide on Monday, May 10, 2021. Read More.

photo by Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

4Franklin Five Points Farmers Market Brings Out Community on Opening Day

The new Franklin Five Points Farmers Market opened yesterday. The market, located at 100 5th Avenue North, is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm until the end of September. Read More.

IG: @reesewitherspoon
IG: @reesewitherspoon

5Photo of the Day: May 12, 2021

Today’s photo is of Reese Witherspoon in downtown Franklin celebrating Mother’s Day at Triple Crown Bakery. Read More.

