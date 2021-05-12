Brentwood Summer Concerts Return to Crockett Park

After canceling the 2020 season of summer concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June.

This year marks the 32nd annual year for the concert series and there will be some changes. Masks will not be required, but it is up to an individual if they want to wear one. During the Thursday, May 6 Brentwood City Commission informational meeting, Commissioner Anne Dunn said that “the community will decide on their own if a concert is too crowded and they feel safer wearing a mask or even not attending. I personally think we are all ready to return to some normalcy after the pandemic.” Other commissioners agreed including recently re-elected Mayor Rhea Little, who said, “I want to see the concerts continue. Even for the July 4th concert which can sometimes see close to ten thousand in attendance, I feel people will stay in their own groups of friends to be safe in this new post-Covid climate.” Mayor Little reiterated that he is “excited to hear live music booming from the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater again!” Commissioner Mark Gorman also expressed his desire for more City events to return.

For the first time in 31 years, the City’s July 4th event will have a different band on stage. Tim Akers and the Smoking Section will move in for the Kadillacs who performed at the Brentwood Independence Day Celebration at Crockett Park every year since 1987. The Kadillacs announced that the 2019 show would be their last. Tim Akers and his band debuted in Brentwood at BrentFest in 2019 in celebration of the City’s 50th year of incorporation as a City. Akers, whose nickname is the “Grand Master of Funk” and his band rocked the amphitheater. His work as a studio session player has landed him on recordings for Kid Rock, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald (including the Platinum selling “Motown” record), Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Megadeth, Michael Bolton, Rascal Flatts, SHeDAISY, Jewel, LeAnn Rimes, Trace Adkins, Glen Campbell, Barry Manilow, and Joss Stone to name a few. The band is made up of fifteen plus musicians and it is hard to not get up and dance during their lively performance.

The Bicho Brothers are back and will kick off the season Sunday, June 6, 2021. This act last performed at Crockett Park in 2012. The band is a group of music veterans who share a passion and desire for creating great music and moving audiences. They blend classic rock with a flavor of Latin percussion to strike the right chord with audiences everywhere. The evening will feature rock standard-bearers like the Rolling Stones, Eagles, Santana, Tom Petty, and ZZ Top.

The Band Six Wire will take the stage June 20. They performed for the first time in Brentwood in 2019 but were already familiar to fans in the area. That same year, they were featured on the NFL Draft in Nashville singing “Don’t Stop Believing” and through the years they have performed with country legends like Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Alabama, Phil Vasser, and Brooks and Dunn. They have also appeared in the hit ABC television show, Nashville, as the backup band for lead character Rayna James. After being rained out in 2018, Rubik’s Groove, the “Out of the Box” Live 80s & 90s Dance Party, will perform the final concert of the season on July 25. The band is a crowd favorite and will surely keep the party going again this summer.

The 2021 band lineup includes:

• June 6 Bicho Brothers

• June 20 Six Wire

• July 4th Red, White, and Boom Celebration featuring Tim Akers and the Smoking Section

***Concert at 7pm and fireworks at 9pm

July 25 Rubiks Groove

All Summer Concerts will begin an hour earlier at 6pm this year and end at 8pm, allowing younger families to attend with small children. The schedule change also helps to accommodate the small parks staff who work overtime to pick up trash and manage the crowd at the concerts in addition to their weekly duties. The July 4th band will begin at 7pm, followed with fireworks at 9pm and a post-show band performance right after. Food trucks will be serving at all concerts one hour before the concert begins.

For a complete list of which food trucks are booked, please visit www.brentwoodtn.gov/summerconcerts

There is a special Brentwood-based band opening for Six Wire on June 20. The band known as “Sales Tax” won the band competition at the Yule Ball event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library held on February 1, 2020. The top prize landed them the pre-opening act at Crockett Park last year. When concerts were canceled due to Covid, they were disappointed, but happy to get a shot on stage this year. The band is young, full of energy and bound to be seen playing gigs around town in the future. Band members include Riley Trauscht (saxophone), Tyler Bullock (keys), Sam Dixon (guitar), Andrew Byers (bass/vocals), and Jake Rosen (drums). Riley, Sam and Andrew attended Brentwood High School and are now in college while Tyler and Jake recently graduated. Most of them are aspiring musicians who come from a family full of musicians. Most of the band’s musicians want to pursue music while Sam studies mechanical engineering.

Please be sure to follow the City of Brentwood social media pages for updates on times or rescheduling if needed.