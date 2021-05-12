Photo of the Day: May 12, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
reese witherspoon in downtown franklin
IG: @reesewitherspoon

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Reese Witherspoon in downtown Franklin celebrating Mother’s Day at Triple Crown Bakery. The actress shared the photo on her Instagram on Mother’s Day, giving the Franklin bakery a shout-out.

Coincidentally, Triple Crown Bakery was our photo of the day yesterday. Check it out here. Triple Crown Bakery is located at 118 4th Avenue North

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

