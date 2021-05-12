Franklin Five Points Farmers Market Brings Out Community on Opening Day

The new Franklin Five Points Farmers Market opened yesterday. The market, located at 100 5th Avenue North, is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm until the end of September.

Ahead of opening day, the market shared via Instagram, “We are overjoyed to finally celebrate the grand opening of the Five Points Franklin Market. Local produce, meats, sweets, cheeses, baked goods, decor, furniture, jewelry, flowers and so much more will be available today and each Tuesday through September!”

For the opening day, the community embraced the market with some shoppers showing up before 4 pm to purchase items and listen to live music. In the coming weeks, a few more vendors will be added to the roster and the market hopes to add an additional food truck so that you can shop and grab dinner at the same time.

The current list of vendors includes Ellie’s Doughnuts, Bonnie Blue Farm, High Brown, Pig and Leaf, Hughmus Organic, Tasty Good Eats, Fireflour Bakery, Edison McCarthy, RC Farms, and Kelly’s Berry Farm.

For the latest updates, visit their Instagram.