Franklin Five Points Farmers Market Brings Out Community on Opening Day

By
Donna Vissman
-
ive Points Farmers Market
photo by Donna Vissman

The new Franklin Five Points Farmers Market opened yesterday. The market, located at 100 5th Avenue North, is open every Tuesday from 4 pm – 7 pm until the end of September.

Ahead of opening day, the market shared via Instagram, “We are overjoyed to finally celebrate the grand opening of the Five Points Franklin Market. Local produce, meats, sweets, cheeses, baked goods, decor, furniture, jewelry, flowers and so much more will be available today and each Tuesday through September!”

For the opening day, the community embraced the market with some shoppers showing up before 4 pm to purchase items and listen to live music. In the coming weeks, a few more vendors will be added to the roster and the market hopes to add an additional food truck so that you can shop and grab dinner at the same time.

The current list of vendors includes Ellie’s Doughnuts, Bonnie Blue Farm, High Brown, Pig and Leaf, Hughmus Organic, Tasty Good Eats, Fireflour Bakery, Edison McCarthy, RC Farms, and Kelly’s Berry Farm.

For the latest updates, visit their Instagram.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here