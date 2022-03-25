Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 25, 2022.
Dreams can come true … and that’s what happened to a mother and her grown son from Fairview, Tennessee, who won a $3 million prize playing the Tennessee Lottery’s Jumbo Bucks Bonus game. Read more.
See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Travel + Leisure has named Southall a Global Vision Award 2022 winner, which identifies and honors companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.