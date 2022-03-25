Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 25, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
The Factory at Columbia
photo from The Factory at Columbia

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 25, 2022.

TN lottery

1Fairview Residents Win $3 Million Lottery Prize Playing Jumbo Bucks Bonus Game

Dreams can come true … and that’s what happened to a mother and her grown son from Fairview, Tennessee, who won a $3 million prize playing the Tennessee Lottery’s Jumbo Bucks Bonus game. Read more.

sold sign house for sale
Stock Photo

2Top 15 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for February 28, 2022

See the top 15 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for February 28 through March 4, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

Southall Farm
photo from Southall Farm

3Travel + Leisure Names Franklin’s Southall Resort as Global Vision Award Winner

Travel + Leisure has named Southall a Global Vision Award 2022 winner, which identifies and honors companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. Read more.

Donna Summer Musical
photo from TPAC

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

Grocery Tax Suspension

5Gov. Lee Announces 30-Day Grocery Tax Suspension

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced his proposal for a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax to provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans amid surging inflation nationwide. Read more.
Previous articleWeekend Traffic Road Construction and Lane Closures – 3/25-27/2022
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

