Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Makers Market at The Factory Columbia

Saturday- Sunday, Mar 26-27

101 N James M Campbell Boulevard, Columbia

Join in for the Makers Market event showcasing some of the region’s most exciting vendors and talented artisans. From jewelry, candles, vintage clothing, hand-crafted foods, blacksmiths, and much more, come admire the creativity & talent of our amazing vendors!

This event is free admission and open to the public on Saturday (3/26) from 9 am-4 pm and on Sunday (3/27) from 12 pm-4 pm.