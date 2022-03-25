Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1. Nashville Elvis Festival

Elvis Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday – Sunday, Mar. 25-27
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Join in for a weekend of celebrating the King of Rock n Roll- Elvis. Watch the Elvis Tribute Artists compete, celebrity appearances, and more.

Buy tickets here. 

 

2. The Donna Summer Musical

Donna Summer Musical
photo from TPAC

Friday – Sunday, March 25-27
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls,” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Buy tickets here. 

 

3. Amigo Nashville Guitar Show

Amigo Nashville Guitar Show
photo from Amigo Nashville Guitar Show

Saturday – Sunday, Mar. 26- 27, 10 am – 5 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

Amigo brings back the guitar show to Franklin for the thirteenth year. Meet dealers, musicians, stars, top cash buyers, appraisers, authors, editors, collectors, builders, manufacturers, and repair persons. Also, see pedals, effects, banjos, mandolins, violins, ukuleles, parts, books, and audio gear.

 

4. Kids Art Festival

Kids Art Festival
photo from City of Franklin

Saturday, Mar. 19, 9 am – 3 pm

Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

The Kids Art Festival is coming Saturday, March 26th to Pinkerton Park. Enjoy all the festivities from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Pinkerton Park is located at 405 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin,

 

5. Makers Market at The Factory Columbia

The Factory at Columbia
photo from The Factory at Columbia

Saturday- Sunday, Mar 26-27
101 N James M Campbell Boulevard, Columbia

Join in for the Makers Market event showcasing some of the region’s most exciting vendors and talented artisans. From jewelry, candles, vintage clothing, hand-crafted foods, blacksmiths, and much more, come admire the creativity & talent of our amazing vendors!

This event is free admission and open to the public on Saturday (3/26) from 9 am-4 pm and on Sunday (3/27) from 12 pm-4 pm.

 

