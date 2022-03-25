Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Nashville Elvis Festival
Friday – Sunday, Mar. 25-27
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Join in for a weekend of celebrating the King of Rock n Roll- Elvis. Watch the Elvis Tribute Artists compete, celebrity appearances, and more.
2. The Donna Summer Musical
Friday – Sunday, March 25-27
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls,” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.
3. Amigo Nashville Guitar Show
Saturday – Sunday, Mar. 26- 27, 10 am – 5 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
4. Kids Art Festival
Saturday, Mar. 19, 9 am – 3 pm
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
The Kids Art Festival is coming Saturday, March 26th to Pinkerton Park. Enjoy all the festivities from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Pinkerton Park is located at 405 Murfreesboro Rd., Franklin,
5. Makers Market at The Factory Columbia
Saturday- Sunday, Mar 26-27
101 N James M Campbell Boulevard, Columbia