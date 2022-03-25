TBI Issues Amber Alert for Franklin Child

The TBI is asking for the community’s help in finding one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin. The child has been missing since February 27th. The Franklin Police Department requested TBI’s assistance today.

The baby is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The baby’s non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault in connection to Aziah’s disappearance.

He’s 29, 6’1″, and approximately 147 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Franklin Police report that the Amber Alert stems from a February 27 domestic, in which the missing child’s non-custodial father brought him to a Franklin hotel room that the couple was sharing. While there, the father assaulted the child’s mother, and then left with the child prior to officers arriving.

After the mother told officers that she felt the child was safe with his father, Franklin Police obtained an arrest against the father for Domestic Assault.

After being re-contacted by the child’s mother, yesterday, and advised that the child and his father were still unaccounted for, and have not been seen since the February 27 domestic in Franklin, Detectives obtained an additional arrest warrant for the child’s father, Sharles Lumpkin, for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, and requested that the TBI issue an Amber Alert.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND

There is no known direction of travel, but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles may be in the Nashville area.

If you see him or the baby, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Franklin Police at (615) 550-6840.