Fairview Residents Win $3 Million Lottery Prize Playing Jumbo Bucks Bonus Game

FAIRVIEW, TN – Dreams can come true … and that’s what happened to a mother and her grown son from Fairview, Tennessee, who won a $3 million prize playing the Tennessee Lottery’s Jumbo Bucks Bonus game. That said, they “still think it’s a dream.”

“It still hasn’t hit me,” said Katie Gearheart, who occasionally enjoys playing a variety of Tennessee Lottery games. Added son Jason, “It feels like a dream.”

After playing the gold and black ticket, purchased at Walmart Supercenter on Hopgood Road in Fairview, the duo couldn’t believe their luck. To doublecheck, they paid a visit to another Lottery retailer, who verified the incredible win. Once the store clerk realized it was the game’s top prize, “she started jumping up and down, and the owner even walked me to my car,” said Katie.

As for what they will do with the winnings, mother and son are still dreaming of the possibilities.

This is the 340th Tennessee Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more sold since inception.

